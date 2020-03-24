Aletho News

ΑΛΗΘΩΣ

4 NATO soldiers in Afghanistan test positive for coronavirus, 38 more isolated with ‘flu-like symptoms’

RT | March 24, 2020

Four newly arrived NATO servicemen have tested positive for Covid-19 in Afghanistan, while dozens more have been quarantined with symptoms similar to those of the coronavirus, the US-led mission said.

Information about the four infected servicemen will be withheld “pending release from the appropriate national authorities,” the NATO Resolute Support Mission in Afghanistan said on Tuesday.

Around 1,500 soldiers and civilians have been quarantined by the mission as a “preventive measure.” Most of them have either recently arrived in Afghanistan, or returned from leave. Of the quarantined servicemen, 38 were isolated after displaying “flu-like symptoms,” which are frequent among Covid-19 patients.

On Friday, US Secretary of the Army Ryan McCarthy told reporters that 45 people within the Army have been diagnosed with the coronavirus, including 21 soldiers, six civilians, eight family members and ten contractors.

Last month, all US military sites in South Korea were placed on lockdown after an employee at one of the bases tested positive for Covid-19.

March 24, 2020 - Posted by | Illegal Occupation, Militarism | , ,

18 Comments »

  1. Look people. Testing positive for bullshit is still bullshit. Corona virus is bullshit. Stop contributing to bullshit. You’ve all been hypnotized. What is wrong with you?

    Like

    Comment by Tsisageya 1 | March 24, 2020 | Reply

  2. Oh, but, OOPS. I may be turned in for misinformation when I call you all idiots. Right.
    I should “shelter in place.” “Social distancing is my friend, or else”, and if I do otherwise,I’ll be arrested or fined.

    The FUCK is happening here?

    Holy Jesus, what is wrong with you all?!?

    Like

    Comment by Tsisageya 1 | March 24, 2020 | Reply

    • So many people RUNNING toward a lie. Imagine.

      Like

      Comment by Tsisageya 1 | March 24, 2020 | Reply

  3. Remember, everything you’re told by your governments/media are all lies. (Please notice that I didn’t even bring up the Jews.)

    Liked by 1 person

    Comment by Tsisageya 1 | March 24, 2020 | Reply

    • …but if you want me to, I will and have already.

      Like

      Comment by Tsisageya 1 | March 24, 2020 | Reply

  4. ALL CHRISTIANS COME OUT OF HER.

    Like

    Comment by Tsisageya 1 | March 24, 2020 | Reply

  5. I’d like to know you.

    Like

    Comment by Tsisageya 1 | March 24, 2020 | Reply

  6. I love my brothers and sisters.

    Like

    Comment by Tsisageya 1 | March 24, 2020 | Reply

    • By the way, churches should be the first to rebel against this nonsense. I guess they don’t have any decent LEADERSHIP.

      Like

      Comment by Tsisageya 1 | March 24, 2020 | Reply

  7. Well, this is “positively” unfortunate news…but maybe it is “batchi” (payback) for occupying a foreign entity?

    Like

    Comment by roberthstiver | March 24, 2020 | Reply

  8. Like

    Comment by Tsisageya 1 | March 24, 2020 | Reply

  9. Fyi, my name tsisageya is Charokee for Jesus Woman. I made it up from the Cherokee language. Tsisa =Jesus, Geya =Woman. Charokee for Jesus Woman.

    I know. America doesn’t give a shit about what their standing on. But I do.

    Like

    Comment by Tsisageya 1 | March 24, 2020 | Reply

    • It hurts me that I mispelled and stuff. I’m all about the English grammar. Please forgive since I can’t edit.

      Like

      Comment by Tsisageya 1 | March 24, 2020 | Reply

  10. Fyi, my name tsisageya is Charokee for Jesus Woman. I made it up from the Cherokee language. Tsisa =Jesus, Geya =Woman. Charokee for Jesus Woman.

    I know. America doesn’t give a shit about what they’re standing on. But I do.

    Liked by 1 person

    Comment by Tsisageya 1 | March 24, 2020 | Reply

  11. Oh dear. How dare I make a mistake on the internet.

    Like

    Comment by Tsisageya 1 | March 24, 2020 | Reply

  12. How dare I speak when I’m not welcome. Woe is me.

    Like

    Comment by Tsisageya 1 | March 24, 2020 | Reply

    • Does that read as sarcasm? Cuz it should, assholes.

      Like

      Comment by Tsisageya 1 | March 24, 2020 | Reply

  13. Cherokee spelling is not my forte. Even though I…

    Like

    Comment by Tsisageya 1 | March 24, 2020 | Reply


Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

« Previous | Next »

%d bloggers like this: