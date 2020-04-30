Yemen’s Al-Houthi Says Saudi-Led Coalition Responsible for COVID-19 Outbreak in Aden
Al-Manar | April 30, 2020
Member of Yemen’s Supreme Political Council Mohammad Ali Al-Houthi accused the Saudi-led Coalition of being responsible for the outbreak of the novel coronavirus in the southern province of Aden.
“We consider the countries of the American-Saudi [coalition] and its allies accountable [for the spread of COVID-19], as they have ignored the quarantine regime or any [other] precautions”, Al-Houthi said.
Al-Houthi’s remarks came after two coronavirus-related deaths were registered in Aden on Thursday.
Earlier on Wednesday, five COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Aden. Following the increase in cases, the United Nations expressed concern over an outbreak that could potentially overwhelm the country’s already fragile healthcare system.
Yemen has been since March 2015 under brutal aggression by Saudi-led Coalition, whose military campaign has killed or injured tens of thousands of Yemenis.
The coalition has been also imposing a harsh blockade on the Arab impoverished country, causing the humanitarian situation to be worsened.
Share this:
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- More
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
Related
April 30, 2020 - Posted by aletho | Illegal Occupation | Saudi Arabia, United States, Yemen
No comments yet.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Featured Video
The Truth Behind Big Pharma’s Flu Shot Racket
For more videos go to the Aletho News – Video Category
or go to
Aletho News Archives – Video-Images
From the Archives
How the CDC Uses Fear to Increase Demand for Flu Vaccines
Collective Evolution | November 9, 2018
The CDC claims that its recommendation that everyone aged six months and up should get an annual flu shot is firmly grounded in science. The mainstream media reinforce this characterization by misinforming the public about what the science says.
A New York Times article from earlier this year, for example, in order to persuade readers to follow the CDC’s recommendation, cited scientific literature reviews of the prestigious Cochrane Collaboration to support its characterization of the influenza vaccine as both effective and safe. The Times claimed that the science showed that the vaccine represented “a big payoff in public health” and that harms from the vaccine were “almost nonexistent”.
What the Cochrane researchers actually concluded, however, was that their findings “seem to discourage the utilization of vaccination against influenza in healthy adults as a routine public health measure” … continue
Aletho News Original Content
Three Mile Island, Global Warming and the CIA
By Aletho News | January 9, 2012
This article will examine some of the connections between the US and UK National Security apparatus and the appearance of the anthropogenic global warming (AGW) theory beginning after the accident at Three Mile Island. … continue
~
Also by Aletho News:
March 8, 2011
Investment bankers salivate over North Africa
February 25, 2010
Look out for the nuclear bomb coming with your electric bill
February 7, 2010
The saturated fat scam: What’s the real story?
About Aletho News’ Name
Blog Roll
-
Visits Since December 2009
- 3,880,919 hits
Looking for something?
Archives
Calendar
CategoriesAletho News Civil Liberties Corruption Deception Economics Environmentalism Ethnic Cleansing, Racism, Zionism Fake News False Flag Terrorism Full Spectrum Dominance Illegal Occupation Mainstream Media, Warmongering Militarism Nuclear Power Progressive Hypocrite Russophobia Science and Pseudo-Science Solidarity and Activism Subjugation - Torture Supremacism, Social Darwinism Timeless or most popular Video War Crimes Wars for Israel
Tags9/11 Afghanistan Africa AIPAC al-Qaeda Argentina Australia Bahrain BBC Benjamin Netanyahu Brazil Canada Central Intelligence Agency China CIA CNN Colombia Da’esh Donald Trump Egypt European Union Facebook FBI France Gaza Germany Google Hamas Hebron Hezbollah Hillary Clinton Human rights India Iran Iraq ISIS Israel Israeli settlement Japan Jeremy Corbyn Jerusalem John Kerry Korea Latin America Lebanon Libya Middle East Military National Security Agency NATO New York Times North Korea NSA Obama Pakistan Palestine Press TV Qatar Russia Sanctions against Iran Saudi Arabia Syria The Guardian Turkey UAE UK Ukraine United Nations United States USA Venezuela Washington Post West Bank Yemen Zionism
Latest Comments
charles allan on In Effect Sweden’s Economy Is… rkm009 on In Effect Sweden’s Economy Is… charles allan on In Effect Sweden’s Economy Is… rkm009 on In Effect Sweden’s Economy Is… 5 dancing shlomos on George Soros Wants You to Beli… brianharryaustralia on Iran breaks through US-led blo… Richard on Dr. Fauci Backed Controversial… jbthring on Pentagon would be producing bi… Sparrow on Monitoring the Public After… roberthstiver on Pentagon would be producing bi… roberthstiver on His warnings unheeded, Iranian… jbthring on Pentagon would be producing bi… jbthring on His warnings unheeded, Iranian… NobodysaysBOO on That commenter on your blog ma… kommonsentsjane on Globalization in the Widening…
Aletho News
- Yemen’s Al-Houthi Says Saudi-Led Coalition Responsible for COVID-19 Outbreak in Aden April 30, 2020
- Turkey deployed US-made HAWK missiles to Idlib: Syria’s UN envoy April 30, 2020
- Moscow: UN Weapons Embargo on Iran Can’t Be Prolonged Despite US Efforts April 30, 2020
- US push for low-yield nukes makes atomic war MORE likely as Russia will retaliate with full force: Moscow April 30, 2020
- Russia: US use of low-yield nukes would still be nuclear attack, draw retaliation April 30, 2020
- In Effect Sweden’s Economy Is Also Closed April 30, 2020
- WhatsApp Blasts Israeli Firm for ‘Being Deeply Involved’ in Hacking 1,400 Users, Court Files Say April 30, 2020
- Covid-19 was already ‘silently circulating’ in France before virus arrived from China & Italy – study April 29, 2020
- Iran breaks through US-led blockade to deliver record amount of oil to Syria April 29, 2020
- George Soros Wants You to Believe Russia Is a Danger to World Peace, Turkey’s Erdogan an Angel April 29, 2020
- ‘Hillary’s Been Enabling Sexual Predators’: Biden Accuser Rips Clinton for Endorsing Him April 29, 2020
- Dr. Fauci Backed Controversial Wuhan Lab with Millions of U.S. Dollars for Risky Coronavirus “Gain of Function” Research April 29, 2020
- ‘Tough Luck’ for US Prisoners During COVID-19 April 29, 2020
- His warnings unheeded, Iranian scientist contracts coronavirus in US jail April 29, 2020
- Pentagon would be producing biological weapons in the Amazon Rainforest April 29, 2020
- Vitamin D Status and Viral Interactions… The Science April 29, 2020
- Cuomo says one Covid-19 patient is like ‘fire through dry grass’, demands care homes take them anyway April 28, 2020
- Almost 80% Americans Oppose Trading Privacy for COVID-19 Surveillance, Study Finds April 28, 2020
If Americans Knew
Indian Punchline
- There is no exit from coronavirus, only containment April 29, 2020
Not A Lot Of People Know That
- UK Energy Trends 2019 April 30, 2020
- Green Deals are the best way to turbo-charge economic recovery from Covid-19-AEP April 30, 2020
- Gridwatch’s Leo Smith On Renewable’s Instability April 30, 2020
More Links
Contact:atheonews (at) gmail.com
Disclaimer
This site is provided as a research and reference tool. Although we make every reasonable effort to ensure that the information and data provided at this site are useful, accurate, and current, we cannot guarantee that the information and data provided here will be error-free. By using this site, you assume all responsibility for and risk arising from your use of and reliance upon the contents of this site.
This site and the information available through it do not, and are not intended to constitute legal advice. Should you require legal advice, you should consult your own attorney.
Nothing within this site or linked to by this site constitutes investment advice or medical advice.
Materials accessible from or added to this site by third parties, such as comments posted, are strictly the responsibility of the third party who added such materials or made them accessible and we neither endorse nor undertake to control, monitor, edit or assume responsibility for any such third-party material.
The posting of stories, commentaries, reports, documents and links (embedded or otherwise) on this site does not in any way, shape or form, implied or otherwise, necessarily express or suggest endorsement or support of any of such posted material or parts therein.
The word “alleged” is deemed to occur before the word “fraud.” Since the rule of law still applies. To peasants, at least.
Fair Use
This site contains copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democracy, scientific, and social justice issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a ‘fair use’ of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes. For more info go to: http://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/17/107.shtml. If you wish to use copyrighted material from this site for purposes of your own that go beyond ‘fair use’, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner.
DMCA Contact
This is information for anyone that wishes to challenge our “fair use” of copyrighted material.
If you are a legal copyright holder or a designated agent for such and you believe that content residing on or accessible through our website infringes a copyright and falls outside the boundaries of “Fair Use”, please send a notice of infringement by contacting atheonews@gmail.com.
We will respond and take necessary action immediately.
If notice is given of an alleged copyright violation we will act expeditiously to remove or disable access to the material(s) in question.
All 3rd party material posted on this website is copyright the respective owners / authors. Aletho News makes no claim of copyright on such material.
Site infoAletho News
Blog at WordPress.com.
Leave a Reply