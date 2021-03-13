A COMING COVID CATASTROPHE
THE HIGHWIRE | March 11, 2021
Share this:
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- More
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
Related
March 13, 2021 - Posted by aletho | Science and Pseudo-Science, Timeless or most popular, Video | COVID-19 Vaccine
No comments yet.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Featured Video
The Startling Truth about Covid-19 and Vitamin D
For more videos go to the Aletho News – Video Category
or go to
Aletho News Archives – Video-Images
From the Archives
ZIKA
By Larry Romanoff | Moon of Shanghai | June 12, 2020
The ZIKA virus is named after the ZIKA forest in Uganda, where it was first discovered, and is a type of flavivirus, closely related to those which cause more serious diseases like dengue and yellow fever. ZIKA normally produces symptoms such as fever or conjunctivitis and sometimes joint pain, but typically so mild that the symptoms last for only a few days and most people don’t even know they have it. The ZIKA is not contagious but is transmitted by mosquitoes, which means you must be bitten by an infected mosquito to contract it. Africans have developed antibodies to the virus and are mostly immune, but Westerners have no such immunity and for them there is no vaccine or cure for the ZIKA virus, though none is generally necessary. … continue
Aletho News Original Content
Three Mile Island, Global Warming and the CIA
By Aletho News | January 9, 2012
There appears to be something about launching bombs or missiles from afar onto cities and people that appeals to American military and political leaders. In part it has to do with a conscious desire to not risk American lives in ground combat. And in part, perhaps not entirely conscious, it has to do with not wishing to look upon the gory remains of the victims, allowing American GIs and TV viewers at home to cling to their warm fuzzy feelings about themselves, their government, and their marvelous “family values”. Washington officials are careful to distinguish between the explosives the US drops from the sky and “weapons of mass destruction” (WMD), which only the officially-designated enemies (ODE) are depraved enough to use. The US government speaks sternly of WMD, defining them as nuclear, chemical and biological in nature, and “indiscriminate” (meaning their use can’t be limited to military objectives), as opposed to the likes of American “precision” cruise missiles. This is indeed a shaky semantic leg to stand on, given the well-known extremely extensive damage to non-military targets, including numerous residences, schools and hospitals, even from American “smart” bombs, in almost all of the bombings listed below.
Moreover, Washington does not apply the term “weapons of mass destruction” to other weapons the US has regularly used, such as depleted uranium and cluster bombs, which can be, and often are, highly indiscriminate. … continue
About Aletho News’ Name
Blog Roll
-
Visits Since December 2009
- 4,295,682 hits
Looking for something?
Archives
Calendar
CategoriesAletho News Civil Liberties Corruption Deception Economics Environmentalism Ethnic Cleansing, Racism, Zionism Fake News False Flag Terrorism Full Spectrum Dominance Illegal Occupation Mainstream Media, Warmongering Militarism Nuclear Power Progressive Hypocrite Russophobia Science and Pseudo-Science Solidarity and Activism Subjugation - Torture Supremacism, Social Darwinism Timeless or most popular Video War Crimes Wars for Israel
Tags9/11 Afghanistan Africa AIPAC al-Qaeda Argentina Australia BBC Benjamin Netanyahu Bolivia Brazil Canada Central Intelligence Agency China CIA CNN Colombia Covid-19 Da’esh Donald Trump Egypt European Union Facebook FBI France Gaza Germany Google Hamas Hebron Hezbollah Hillary Clinton Human rights India Iran Iraq ISIS Israel Israeli settlement Japan Jerusalem John Kerry Korea Latin America Lebanon Libya Middle East National Security Agency NATO New York Times North Korea NSA Obama Pakistan Palestine Press TV Qatar Russia Sanctions against Iran Saudi Arabia Syria The Guardian Turkey Twitter UAE UK Ukraine United Nations United States USA Venezuela Washington Post West Bank Yemen Zionism
Recent Comments
Aletho News
- A COMING COVID CATASTROPHE March 13, 2021
- UK Labour candidate trained with Israeli army: Report March 13, 2021
- Muslim Tufts University Dental Student Forced to Renounce Palestinian Cause to Get Off Jewish Blacklist March 13, 2021
- Canada has taken ‘no actions’ to incriminate Israel over shooting Canadian journalist March 13, 2021
- Iran rejects ‘baseless’ Israeli claims, urges UNHRC to avoid politicization March 13, 2021
- US ‘ceasefire plan’ meant to prolong Yemen’s descent into turmoil: Ansarullah March 13, 2021
- Video Banned by YouTube: ‘Why You Should Question Vaccine Passports’ March 13, 2021
- The Startling Truth about Covid-19 and Vitamin D March 13, 2021
- Bolivian Court Issues Warrants for Arrest of Former Interim President Jeanine Añez, Other Ministers March 13, 2021
- Nicaragua’s ‘Foreign Agents’ Law Explained March 13, 2021
- Bernays and Propaganda – Propaganda Continues Unabated – Part 5 March 13, 2021
- SHOCK REVELATION: PUTIN WANTS STABILITY IN THE USA March 12, 2021
- BBC secrets: Leaked files show UK state media engaged in anti-Moscow information warfare ops in E. Europe March 12, 2021
- Scientists at Sloan Kettering discover mRNA inactivates tumor-suppressing proteins, meaning it can promote cancer March 12, 2021
- The toxic legacy of nuclear weapons testing serves as a stark warning of the danger these weapons pose March 12, 2021
- Biden Regime won’t incentivize Iran to join JCPOA talks March 12, 2021
- Tanzania – The second Covid coup? March 12, 2021
- Biden’s brand of democracy isolates the Palestinians March 12, 2021
OffGuardian
- YouTube and Patreon taking down The Corbett Report March 13, 2021
- On The Psychology Of The Conspiracy Denier March 12, 2021
- Tanzania – The second Covid coup? March 12, 2021
Consent Factory
- The New Normal (Phase 2) March 8, 2021
Richie Allen
- Mississippi Bans Trans Athletes From Competing In Women’s Sport March 13, 2021
- Education Secretary Sued Over “Unlawful” Facemask Guidance March 13, 2021
- Severe Allergic Reactions Must Be Added to AstraZeneca Vaccine Side Effects – EU March 12, 2021
- China To Let “Good People” Board Trains Faster – Social Crediting March 12, 2021
If Americans Knew
Not A Lot Of People Know That
- Gazprom delivers first ‘carbon-neutral’ LNG to Europe–And Shell Believe Them! March 13, 2021
- Cumbria Mine To Face New Public Inquiry March 12, 2021
- Record Breaking Rain Claims Don’t Stand Up To Scrutiny March 12, 2021
Sebastian Rushworth M.D.
- Covid: Why most of what you know is wrong March 11, 2021
- Blood pressure lowering drugs: pros and cons March 7, 2021
More Links
Contact:atheonews (at) gmail.com
Disclaimer
This site is provided as a research and reference tool. Although we make every reasonable effort to ensure that the information and data provided at this site are useful, accurate, and current, we cannot guarantee that the information and data provided here will be error-free. By using this site, you assume all responsibility for and risk arising from your use of and reliance upon the contents of this site.
This site and the information available through it do not, and are not intended to constitute legal advice. Should you require legal advice, you should consult your own attorney.
Nothing within this site or linked to by this site constitutes investment advice or medical advice.
Materials accessible from or added to this site by third parties, such as comments posted, are strictly the responsibility of the third party who added such materials or made them accessible and we neither endorse nor undertake to control, monitor, edit or assume responsibility for any such third-party material.
The posting of stories, commentaries, reports, documents and links (embedded or otherwise) on this site does not in any way, shape or form, implied or otherwise, necessarily express or suggest endorsement or support of any of such posted material or parts therein.
The word “alleged” is deemed to occur before the word “fraud.” Since the rule of law still applies. To peasants, at least.
Fair Use
This site contains copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democracy, scientific, and social justice issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a ‘fair use’ of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes. For more info go to: http://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/17/107.shtml. If you wish to use copyrighted material from this site for purposes of your own that go beyond ‘fair use’, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner.
DMCA Contact
This is information for anyone that wishes to challenge our “fair use” of copyrighted material.
If you are a legal copyright holder or a designated agent for such and you believe that content residing on or accessible through our website infringes a copyright and falls outside the boundaries of “Fair Use”, please send a notice of infringement by contacting atheonews@gmail.com.
We will respond and take necessary action immediately.
If notice is given of an alleged copyright violation we will act expeditiously to remove or disable access to the material(s) in question.
All 3rd party material posted on this website is copyright the respective owners / authors. Aletho News makes no claim of copyright on such material.
Site infoAletho News
Blog at WordPress.com.
Leave a Reply