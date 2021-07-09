Panic in the ICU: Pandemic Crisis or Seasonal Event?
By Dr. Ron Brown | Trial Site News | July 6, 2021
During the COVID-19 pandemic, sensational media headlines reported panic in hospitals and intensive care units as facilities were suddenly overloaded with patients. These reported events helped drive an urgent fear-based public health campaign during the pandemic. The following scenario of a typical hospital crisis, reported in a Time magazine article, may sound familiar:
“… medical centers are responding with extraordinary measures: asking staff to work overtime, setting up triage tents, restricting friends and family visits and canceling elective surgeries, to name a few.”
“… [Dr. Alfred] Tallia says his hospital is “managing, but just barely,” at keeping up with the increased number of sick patients in the last three weeks. The hospital’s urgent-care centers have also been inundated, and its outpatient clinics have no appointments available.”
“In Fenton, Missouri, SSM Health St. Clare Hospital has opened its emergency overflow wing, as well as all outpatient centers and surgical holding centers, to make more beds available to patients who need them. Nurses are being “pulled from all floors to care for them,” says registered nurse Jennifer Braciszewski, and are being offered an increased hourly rate to work above and beyond their normal schedules. Many nurses have also become sick, however, so the staff is also short-handed.”
“More and more patients are needing mechanical ventilation due to respiratory failure…”
The date of this Time magazine article is January 18, 2018, more than a year before the COVID-19 pandemic was declared: Hospitals Overwhelmed by Flu Patients Are Treating Them in Tents | Time
Nevertheless, the question arises: If hospitals were just as overloaded with seasonal respiratory illnesses before the COVID-19 pandemic as during the pandemic, what accounts for the much higher fatality rate of COVID-19? This separate mortality issue requires more in-depth investigation.
