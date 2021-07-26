Big Tech and the Pandemic

Some people were surprised when YouTube removed doctors’ videos on Ivermectin treatment, LinkedIn suspended a top mRNA researcher, and Twitter suspended @cov19treatments. Big Tech has been doing these things and worse since the beginning of the pandemic.

Here, Big Tech means five companies: Google (especially Search, YouTube, and Google App Store), Facebook, Twitter, Microsoft (more specifically, LinkedIn and Bing), and Apple. Google, Facebook, Twitter, and Microsoft have been openly coordinating which information to allow on their platforms since 2018. At the beginning of the pandemic, Google and Apple restricted COVID-19-related apps in their respective app stores to only those provided by entities they chose, such as governments, select NGOs, “companies deeply credentialed in health issues” (aka Big Pharma), and Big Education. Doctors need not bother. Patient’s, doctors, medical researchers, and even government officials became completely dependent on this coordinated monopoly of COVID-19-related information without recognizing it.

Today, most of the Big Tech workforce is employed in censorship or political surveillance of its users. While pretending to be private companies, Big Tech acts on behalf of governments as state actors.

Big Tech has developed internal structures to censor information and manipulate its users, while pretending to be neutral and only restrict hate speech and content falling under Section 230(c)(2). It also pretended that the content it shows is received from third parties under Section 230(c)(1). Big Tech employs and finances a so-called fact-checking network, which is organized as a monopoly under the Poynter Institute (Twitter does not formally participate, and Facebook utilizes some media organizations outside of this network). Unnecessary to say, these fact-checkers have no scientific or medical knowledge and are very political.

Big Tech uses these fact-checkers to determine the Truth or pretends to do so. Big Tech frequently accepts direct input from foreign governments and individuals associated with the major US political party. Knowing the Truth, Big Tech determines what misinformation and other thought crimes are. Then engineers program computers to detect and delete or hide content with the thought crimes. When necessary, low-level employees supplement the software. Thus, the thought crime content is removed automatically or semi-automatically. Sometimes, it is replaced or labeled with defamatory messages. Top managers do not know or pretend not to know the details.

No organization, managed by humans, would have blocked pandemic treatments or doctors. But Big Tech acts as a machine. These companies started as providers of content-agnostic software and computer or communications networks.

Users, as authors and viewers, have no knowledge of downranking or restricting the content they share or view. Suspensions or bans are usually the only ways in which they are notified. Even then, they have no recourse. It required high-level media coverage to restore LinkedIn’s account of Dr. Malone. Even Nobel Prize winners have less authority in Big Tech companies than their semi-literate or outright-lying fact-checkers.

If one gets through to a mid-level manager or even an attorney of a Big Tech company, the answer is short and proud: Yes, we have banned your message in accordance with our content policy. You see, there is a pandemic, so we ban information about medicines used to treat the pandemic disease.

From my real experience with Google AdWords, “We found the following policy violations in the content of the landing page … Reference to COVID 19 restricted terms” (including Ivermectin). At the same time, Google ran Gilead’s ads promoting poisonous and ineffective Remdesivir.

The situation is not without precedents. The low-ranking employees just follow orders. The executives first did not know and then pretended that they do not know. Efficient organization and technology do the rest.

Early on, Big Tech elevated the World Health Organization (WHO) as the top medical authority on the pandemic. Even in the best times, the WHO was just an intermediary. All of its knowledge is derived from the knowledge of the member countries. Now it is headed by Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Ph.D., known for committing genocide against ethnic minorities, as a minister in the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) government in Ethiopia. TPLF used to be classified as a domestic terrorist organization. But Big Tech was so possessed with Trump Derangement Syndrome that it allied itself with Mr. Tedros to oppose the President of the United States in the time of a pandemic.

Based on the WHO’s input, further distorted by “fact-checkers,” Big Tech declared that there are no countermeasures for COVID-19, except for “Do the Five”, like coughing into one’s elbow and staying three feet from each other. They started banning any content with useful information, including on vitamin C.

Then, Big Tech declared a ban on information about any treatment and prophylaxis for COVID-19, not approved by the WHO. Of course, the WHO does not create treatments. It receives it from the US and other Western countries, where it is developed by treating physicians and researchers. Thus, Big Tech waited on the WHO, the WHO waited on the Western doctors and scientists, while their attempts to communicate the discovered treatments were being paralyzed by Big Tech because they had not been approved by the WHO.

Big Tech endorsed the COVID-19 Treatment Guidelines Panel, assembled ad hoc by Dr. Fauci, from individuals who are mostly incompetent and conflicted by their ties to Gilead. Since April 22, 2020, this panel has objected to all pharmaceutical prophylaxis and early treatment of COVID-19, except for Gilead’s Remdesivir. The early outcry about the Panel’s disclosed and undisclosed ties to Gilead went nowhere. Shielded from scrutiny, it has been operating in shadows, occasionally changing its guidelines to kick down another effective treatment coming to the forefront — HCQ, HCQ with Azithromycin, plasma, and finally Ivermectin. The opinion of this obscure and conflicted panel has no scientific value or formal power. But after Big Tech and the dependent media endorsed this Panel, its guidelines paralyzed doctors and hospitals with doubts and fears of lawsuits. I cannot imagine how human beings can do what the Panel has been doing. Now, Peter Yim tries to FOIA their documents related to the negative change in stance toward Ivermectin. He appears pro se, and probably needs help from lawyers specializing in FOIA litigation. Also, somebody needs to demand all documents from this panel, from the moment it was convened until now.

Last, but not least: Big Tech has enormously benefited from the pandemic. Its power grew as more activities shifted online, and the revenues followed. Google’s healthcare company Verily, providing tests and testing solutions for COVID-19, has nicely wetted its beak in the testing hysteria created by Google.

These five companies more than doubled their total market capitalization over the pandemic, gaining $3.7 Trillion (12/30/2019 to 07/23/2021). Big Tech has enthusiastically promoted social distancing, including lockdowns and face masks, and has de-platformed their critics. On this subject, it split from the WHO. No doubt, that if pandemic interfered with its business, Big Tech would have promoted treatments and opposed unnecessary social distancing.

Big Tech has multiple levers of influence on medical publications and research. Google alone can build up or destroy any publication by promoting or downranking it in Google Search. They can influence biotech companies with investing decisions. They can influence medical research, even at top universities, with grants and grant withdrawal decisions.

Twitter de-platformed @cov19treatments, the account of physicians treating COVID-19, on July 22. Almost certainly, Twitter did this in connection with an ignorant hit piece in the LA Times, which called Ivermectin a bogus treatment. Interesting to note is the coordination among Big Tech in promoting that article. Microsoft Network syndicated it, and Google Search displayed it prominently as a Top Story in the search results for Ivermectin.

YouTube prohibits content recommending the use of Ivermectin for both prophylaxis and treatment of COVID-19. Facebook has a similar policy. Until recently, Facebook prohibited information about successful treatment for COVID-19, and even put the word cure in quotes. All Big Tech companies coordinate with each other on this front. In my opinion, they commit mass murder. More practical charges and claims might be the unlicensed practice of medicine, unfair competition against physicians, violation of free speech by state actors, monopoly abuse, fraud, and violation of states’ false claims acts.