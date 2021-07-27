Controversial ivermectin researcher failed to report massive conflict of interest

Susanna Naggie is leading a nation-wide study of ivermectin, ACTIV-6. She is also a member of the NIH panel that provided the current recommendation on the use of ivermectin in COVID-19 that is at odds with the view of leading physicians and experts in evidence-based medicine:

“There are insufficient data for the COVID-19 Treatment Guidelines Panel (the Panel) to recommend either for or against the use of ivermectin for the treatment of COVID-19. Results from adequately powered, well-designed, and well-conducted clinical trials are needed to provide more specific, evidence-based guidance on the role of ivermectin in the treatment of COVID-19.”

These two positions are in conflict because a recommendation to use ivermectin in COVID-19 is implicitly a recommendation to end the ACTIV-6 trial.

Naggie published “Developing Treatment Guidelines During a Pandemic Health Crisis: Lessons Learned From COVID-19” in Annals of Internal Medicine on June 19, 2021. Like most scientific journals, Annals requires the disclosure of potential conflicts of interest. The disclosure did not include a statement from Naggie. I posted the following comment to the Annals article on July 22:

“62 authors of this article are listed but only 60 of the authors provided disclosures of interests. Disclosures are missing for Brenna L. Hughes and Susanna Naggie. I urge Annals to strictly enforce their disclosure policy with respect to this article and request disclosures from those authors. “Regardless, the following surely constitutes a conflict of interest. Both authors are employed by Duke University who received a $155 million award from the National Institutes of Health for the study of repurposed drugs in COVID-19 ( https://grants.nih.gov/grants/guide/notice-files/NOT-TR-21-024.html ). Naggie is the principal investigator on that trial. The conflict of interest arises because a recommendation from the NIH COVID-19 Treatment Guidelines for the use of one of the study drugs in COVID-19 would effectively end the trial. “Readers should be aware that the Guidelines recommendation on ivermectin, for example, could very well be influenced by this conflict of interest.”

The journal did not publish the comment. However, the disclosure was updated on July 24. The updated disclosure did include a statement from Naggie but did not mention that Naggie had received ACTIV-6 grant from the NIH. I told Naggie, by email, that her disclosure was incorrect and asked if she had approved it. Her response was:

“no this is not my correct disclosure. I had to submit several times due to some glitch with the form so I will have to resend the correct form.”

Naggie’s conflict of interest is extraordinarily concerning. The concern is only compounded by her difficulties disclosing the conflict of interest.

There are 49 members of the Panel but only a small group of Panel members provided the recommendation on ivermectin, in all likelihood. The NIH has avoided confirming that explicitly even under the pressure of a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit. In any case, it is possible that Naggie was responsible for the NIH recommendation on ivermectin that enabled the massive grant to her institution.