On the COVID Delta and masks for the vaccinated: “Governor Newsom, Dr. Wen, and Dr. Walensky, please spare us!”​

Between Dr. Wen, Governor Newsom, and CDC Director Walensky, I cannot say which one is more nonsensical and inept. I continue to struggle to pin down who wears that crown as these three lockdown lunatics seem to outdo each other daily with their efforts toward stupidity and verbal tripe. What a trio of misinformation and unscientific, highly unsound falsehoods they repeat daily to the public. Always uninformed. All this crap they are talking about Delta. Delta, Delta, Delta. But we have looked at the evidence, and it is infectious, but it is not deadly. It is not lethal. This is the current evidence, so we do not know where they get their junk science from to underpin the masking of the vaccinated who are indoors. Or even a push for broad mask use at this time.

Moreover, the narrative that new infections (Delta) are raging only in the unvaccinated is pure nonsense and a lie. It appears to actually be the opposite. Even Townhall’s Vespa wants them to shut the hell up with their nonsensical, unscientific tripe. Indications are that Delta is running at higher numbers in the unvaccinated (though Israel and U.K. data suggest 50:50, but we have to give room for immature data), but it does not make one sicker. It’s not ever about infections, it’s about hospitalizations, ICU admissions, and deaths. Does the Delta drive this up? No! Not based on the evidence we have. It does not.

At times, I do not know if I should feel sorry for the CDC Director and her catastrophic, foolish statements or start crying that this is who leads the CDC. What a mess we are in. Newsom goes on television and slams Tucker when he talks such specious nonsense himself. He destroyed his state for 17 months with irrational and hysterical lockdowns that never worked. Children suffered in his state due to the unnecessary school closures and prolonged closures. Does the CDC Director ever read the science before she speaks? This new CDC guidance on masks indoors in the vaccinated takes the cake. Children, too? So why the heck did people take the vaccines? Are you tacitly saying the vaccines do not work? We could have told you that six months ago. It is the height of stupidity. What boloney.

We thought Dr. Fauci was the king of misinformation and scientific drivel, but Dr. Walensky has now begun challenging him for his chair. Remember when Fauci told the nation that asymptomatic spread is rare and never a driver of pandemics such as COVID? Yet he went on to lock down the country due to asymptomatic spread. If CNN’s Berman is lost, you know the CDC and Dr. Walensky are in some trouble. If you cannot keep him under wraps, then something has gone wrong, and your credibility is shot even to him who you own. Fully vaccinated people now must wear masks again in high-case areas. What constitutes a highly infectious area? Well, that’s not clear yet, but I’m sure the CDC and Dr. Anthony Fauci will make up some science fiction to justify this new mask mandate. The mandates are coming too. Not nationwide, Biden can’t do that yet due to the midterms, but federal agencies are one-by-one mandating it for workers who risk the loss of pay or their jobs if they refuse.

Remember when Makary of Johns Hopkins wrote the elegant piece in the WSJ on the potency of natural immunity and slammed Fauci et al. for their nonsense relegating natural immunity? He even wrote this: “The news about the U.S. Covid pandemic is even better than you’ve heard. Some 80% to 85% of American adults are immune to the virus: More than 64% have received at least one vaccine dose and, of those who haven’t, roughly half have natural immunity from prior infection. There’s ample scientific evidence that natural immunity is effective and durable, and public-health leaders should pay it heed”. We knew that while only 10-12% of Americans (35 to 40 million) have lab-confirmed infection, we project that it is actually 200 million based on a February 2020 modelling estimate that there are 7 times as many infections as there are lab-confirmed infections. Makary even writes, “Some health officials warn of possible variants resistant to natural immunity. But none of the hundreds of variants observed so far have evaded either natural or vaccinated immunity with the three vaccines authorized in the U.S.”

A word to this nonsensical, seemingly uninformed trio of Wen, Fauci, and Walensky: “the Delta is infectious but very, very mild.” It is not the problem as you are trying to make it out to be with this ridiculous mask guidance for vaccinated persons indoors. Again, then why did people take the vaccine? You said it would stop transmission and infections. Did the CDC, NIH, and vaccine developers lie? There is even a cogent debate that we are driving the emergence of variants with the vaccine program. What utter garbage, we do not need masks now, and definitely not for children in schools. What absurdity and how reckless. The sum of masking and mandates evidence shows that it is highly ineffective and potentially harmful. The U.K. and Israel data clearly verify that Delta is contagious but non-lethal. The pandemic is over, finished. We are closing it out, and we do not need a vaccine to do this; we need early multi-drug sequenced treatment (McCullough, Risch, Zelenko, Kory, etc.), combined with proper securing of the elderly high-risk persons in nursing homes (for once), improved personal behaviors around you, diet to keep body weight under control (as obesity is a key super-loaded risk factor), vitamin D supplements especially for minority persons with darker skin color (and those confined for prolonged periods indoors), improved hand hygiene, and above all, allow low risk, younger, well and healthy persons in the society to live free lives to be exposed naturally and harmlessly. In this way, they, the infected and then immune low risk persons, will help us protect the high-risk elderly. But the high-risk must be secured first.

The new CDC guidance on masks (out today in terms of indoor masks for the vaccinated etc.) is ludicrous and based on no science, false science, and flawed science. They should be ashamed that they continue to put garbage pseudoscience out, and they are working to scare the nation and parents into vaccinating their children. It is plain to see.

Leave our children alone; they are at very low, near statistical zero risk of acquiring the infection, including Delta, or of transmitting it, or getting severely ill or dying from it. This is established from stable global data. Not new science. There is no justification, none, zero, why our children are to be vaccinated for this illness. It is all a pack of lies, and the CDC, NIH, FDA, and vaccine developers better be careful that they do not cause the harm and deaths of our children with these vaccines, for they do not want to feel the subsequent wrath of parents. Maybe U.S. mothers will be the ones to straighten this mess out before the first child, God forbid, dies due to the vaccines. We have been warning that these vaccines are potentially unsafe. Do not use it on our children. It is reckless and dangerous to vaccinate our children with these vaccines that have not been safely tested and not followed for the proper duration to ‘exclude’ harms. The CDC’s VAERS database and Europe’s database for adverse vaccine effects show tens of thousands of deaths and hundreds of thousands and even millions of adverse effects, and severe due to the vaccine. They are all temporally linked to the vaccine with strong biological plausibility and consistency. Our worst nightmare is coming through with the vaccines.

Governor Newsom, you lockdown lunatic, please keep your mouth shut and spare us the verbal diarrhea as you clearly have no idea what you are talking about.