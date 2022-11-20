Trump will never be allowed to re-take the White House

Given the trials that he has already endured and the high probability of further trials to come, Donald Trump’s announcement on Tuesday that he is again running for President must be saluted. Confronted with this level of pressure, most men would have given up long ago.

Trump fights on. That’s to his credit, but in the light of what happened in the 2020 and 2022 elections, not to mention what happened to Trump and America during his first term, we should be clear about his prospects.

US political reality is now comparable to Eastern Europe in the eighties. In many ways it is worse. A totalitarian party-state controlled by fanatics and criminals today runs America, and via America dominates what was once called the free world.

Political opposition is criminalised, public art works are vandalised, independent intellectuals and scientists are censored and suppressed, child sexual abuse and self-harm is normalised, racism (under the Orwellian name anti-racism) is instigated, masked violent squadristi riot across US cities, the economy is cornered by insiders, massive demographic replacement is accelerating, and the West is entangled in perpetual war.

Meanwhile elections continue to be held periodically, as they also were in Eastern Europe and to analogous effect. Their impact is minimal and if they go the wrong way, the result is overturned or undermined. Populist, nationalist or simply uncompromised characters are replaced by puppets, gigolos and thieves. Men and women of genuine merit and courage are persecuted. A silent, cross-party agenda rolls on.

In this climate there is no chance whatsoever that Trump will be allowed to retake the White House in 2024. Even George Washington could not win national office in the US so long as the mass ballot-harvesting operation which has defined the last two elections stays in place.

Every analysis that fails to acknowledge this point can be dismissed without prejudice. In particular the predictable post-midterm claim that Trump is now an electoral albatross, repeated in unison across the same global media that brought you the safe and effective vaccines is the inversion of the truth. What these stories reveal is the opposite: that extraordinary efforts to prevent Trump from running continue. Assuming these efforts are genuine, it seems he still is the candidate the US deep state does not want to face. For this reason alone he represents the best nominee.

Trump should be President now. No matter how many times the global mafia state and their media repeats the big lie that the 2020 elections were fair, every honest man knows they were stolen. Here again the continuing efforts to suppress the truth only make it more obvious.

Two kinds of evidence are conventionally applied by observers to assess whether or not an election has been stolen: statistical anomalies and procedural irregularities. Both featured in spades in 2020, and again in 2022.

There is no way that any free people, let alone the American people, can submit to this outrage by acceding to the nomination of any alternative candidate, regardless of their own merits. Because he won in 2020 Trump must be the candidate again in 2024, and in fact the candidate in perpetuity until the normal democratic system is restored.

Trump has undeniable flaws, and made huge mistakes when he was in office. But given the circumstances, the question of his political competence is completely irrelevant. What is needed now, above all, is defiance, and Trump remains the figure best placed to embody it.

Is there any realistic possibility of the US returning to a functioning liberal democracy in the near to future? The prospect must be recognised as slim. The United States has transformed from a national to a global imperial power, complete with a new imperial flag, the synthetic rainbow flag, which it imposes on its satrapies across the world.

The story we’re living through is the story of Babel. Language is corrupted by ideological jargon and political structures are corrupted by finance. Political power is centralised, and transferred to new global institutions and structures at the same speed as national structures are liquidated.

The emergence of modern democracy was historically linked to the formation of nationalism and with the death the of nation democracy dies as well. But this also won’t be the end of the story. Since the twentieth century, to quote Jeremiah, America has been a golden cup which has made the whole earth drunk – but nobody stays drunk for ever.