Moscow Suspends Transfer of All Types of Notifications Under New START
Sputnik – 29.03.2023
MOSCOW – The transfer of all notifications between Russia and the United States under the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START), including notifications about test launches, has been suspended, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik on Wednesday.
On Tuesday, US Assistant Secretary of Defense for Space Policy John Plumb said that Russian defense officials during their interaction on March 27 with US counterparts said that Moscow would not exchange semi-annual data with Washington in line with the New START treaty. As a countermeasure, the United States has decided that it will also not provide the semi-annual data on high-level numbers back to Russia.
“All forms of notifications, all formats are suspended, all inspection activities, data exchange, in general, all types of work under the agreement are suspended, they will not be carried out. This does not depend on the position that the United States can take,” Ryabkov told reporters.
In February 2023, Moscow announced the suspension of its participation in the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START), which was signed by Russia and the US in 2010 and envisaged mutual inspections of the strategic nuclear facilities of the two countries. Putin said in his annual address to the Russian parliament then that the US had demanded that Russia unconditionally fulfill its obligations under the treaty while itself being arbitrary about its own obligations.
US/NATO aggression has forced Russian leaders to react in such a way that a new Cold War is all but officially certain. Reagan repeatedly told Gorbachov and the Soviets, “Trust but Verify”. Today, mutual trust is nonexistent thanks to Biden State Dept. refusal to agree to Putin’s demand for security guarantees that would have kept Ukraine out of NATO and stopped the bombing of the breakaway republics in the Donbas. US/NATO snubbed their noses at Putin while continuing to arm Ukraine and bomb civilians in Lugansk and Donetsk. In fact, documents were discovered that showed that Putin’s special op, preempted a planned major offensive into the Donbas by Ukraine forces. Proof of the pudding of reports that up to 14000 Russian-speaking Ukrainians were killed during the 8 years since the American sponsored coup that overthrew the duly elected presidency of Viktor Yanukovych. Put also complained that placing missile batteries in Poland and Romania threatened Russia.
Just imagine for a moment if Russia placed missile defense batteries in Cuba, Canada, and Mexico! Wouldn’t the US at least demand security guarantees against their use against American cities? Hell NO! The US would do what JFK did. Demand Russia remove them now while at the same time talking to Putin via backchannel. Tragically, a JFK is not in the White House. And while the Russians still prefer dialogue vs threats, Biden refuses to talk to Putin. Verification has also become a victim of US/NATO aggression, double standards, and hypocrisy. What’s next? Will civilization become the next victim in thermonuclear WW3?
LikeLike
Comment by Thomas Lee Simpson | March 29, 2023 |