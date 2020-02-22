Denis Rancourt and Tony Heller agreeing on climate, by skype on December 20, 2019
Denis Rancourt on Climate
TONY HELLER’s social-media-account content of critical examination of climate science and politics is on Twitter and YouTube:
https://twitter.com/Tony__Hellerhttps://www.youtube.com/user/TonyHeller1
And Tony is now on BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/tonyheller/
And this is Tony’s web-site:
https://realclimatescience.com/
DENIS RANCOURT mentioned three of his research articles.
One about forest fires:
https://www.researchgate.net/publication/303446052_Anatomy_of_the_false_link_between_forest_fires_and_anthropogenic_CO2
One about geopolitical propaganda thrusts of early 1990s:
https://www.researchgate.net/publication/332182416_GEO-ECONOMICS_AND_GEO-POLITICS_DRIVE_SUCCESSIVE_ERAS_OF_PREDATORY_GLOBALIZATION_AND_SOCIAL_ENGINEERING_Historical_emergence_of_climate_change_gender_equity_and_anti-racism_as_State_doctrines
One about radiation-physics calculations of planetary temperature:
https://www.researchgate.net/publication/336851499_Radiation_physics_constraints_on_global_warming_CO2_increase_has_little_effect
Links to all Denis’ climate things are here:
http://climateguy.blogspot.com/2014/02/denis-rancourt-on-climate-science.html
Climate Change and the Magnificent Achievements of Eco-Propaganda
By James F. Tracy | Global Research | January 31, 2014
Today a good deal of what qualifies as propaganda is much more subtle than overt. When an entire civilization or way of life is to be significantly altered the tried-and-true method of “repeating a lie until it becomes truth” needs to be done over a period of many years and in a multitude of varying ways to take hold and change the very assumptions and beliefs of a people.
This process is especially vital for reaching a given society’s more elite demographic—the opinion leaders who perceive themselves as “smarter than the average bear” and thus impervious to simple appeals and indoctrination.
A case in point is the agenda backed by powerful global elites and recognizable under names such as “climate change” and “sustainability.” … continue
Aletho News Original Content
Three Mile Island, Global Warming and the CIA
By Aletho News | January 9, 2012
This article will examine some of the connections between the US and UK National Security apparatus and the appearance of the anthropogenic global warming (AGW) theory beginning after the accident at Three Mile Island. … continue
~
Also by Aletho News:
March 8, 2011
Investment bankers salivate over North Africa
February 25, 2010
Look out for the nuclear bomb coming with your electric bill
February 7, 2010
The saturated fat scam: What’s the real story?
