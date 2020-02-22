Aletho News

ΑΛΗΘΩΣ

Denis Rancourt and Tony Heller agreeing on climate, by skype on December 20, 2019

Denis Rancourt on Climate

TONY HELLER’s social-media-account content of critical examination of climate science and politics is on Twitter and YouTube:
https://twitter.com/Tony__Hellerhttps://www.youtube.com/user/TonyHeller1

And Tony is now on BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/tonyheller/

And this is Tony’s web-site:
https://realclimatescience.com/

DENIS RANCOURT mentioned three of his research articles.

One about forest fires:
https://www.researchgate.net/publication/303446052_Anatomy_of_the_false_link_between_forest_fires_and_anthropogenic_CO2

One about geopolitical propaganda thrusts of early 1990s:
https://www.researchgate.net/publication/332182416_GEO-ECONOMICS_AND_GEO-POLITICS_DRIVE_SUCCESSIVE_ERAS_OF_PREDATORY_GLOBALIZATION_AND_SOCIAL_ENGINEERING_Historical_emergence_of_climate_change_gender_equity_and_anti-racism_as_State_doctrines

One about radiation-physics calculations of planetary temperature:
https://www.researchgate.net/publication/336851499_Radiation_physics_constraints_on_global_warming_CO2_increase_has_little_effect

Links to all Denis’ climate things are here:
http://climateguy.blogspot.com/2014/02/denis-rancourt-on-climate-science.html

February 22, 2020 - Posted by | Science and Pseudo-Science, Timeless or most popular, Video

No comments yet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

« Previous | Next »

%d bloggers like this: