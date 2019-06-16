No new defense contracts with Venezuela, Bolton’s words are ‘fiction’ – Russia’s envoy
RT | June 16, 2019
Moscow did not sign any new contracts with Caracas recently, Russia’s Ambassador to Venezuela, Vladimir Zaemsky said, dismissing the Sunday claim by the US National Security Advisor John Bolton.
Bolton claimed on Twitter that Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro “grossly mismanaged Venezuela’s resources” and that he inked a new $209-million defense contract with Russia in May, while “hundreds of thousands of Venezuelans went hungry.”
“This is another fiction, which Bolton apparently needs to maintain the illusion that Venezuela is an imaginary threat, and Russia, of course, is to blame,” Zaemsky said.
The US has repeatedly urged Moscow to “get out” of Venezuela and stop military cooperation with the country. Russia, however, rejected such threats, stating that the cooperation with Caracas has been going on for years, and is only set to expand.
Share this:
Related
June 16, 2019 - Posted by aletho | Deception, Fake News, Mainstream Media, Warmongering | United States, Venezuela
2 Comments »
Leave a Reply Cancel reply
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Featured Video
Language is a Weapon
For more videos go to the Aletho News – Video Category
or go to
Aletho News Archives – Video-Images
Book Review
Pearl Harbor Unmasked
Robert B. Stinnett, Day of Deceit: The Truth about FDR and Pearl Harbor (New York, Free Press, 2000)
Book review by J. Alfred Powell • Unz Review • June 16, 2019
A Second World War Navy radioman turned journalist, Robert Stinnett was in the National Archives in Belmont, California, researching a campaign-year picture book on George Bush’s South Pacific wartime navy career in aerial reconnaissance — George Bush: His World War II Years (Washington, D.C., Brassey’s, 1992) — and encountered unindexed duplicate copies of Pearl Harbor radio intercept records of Japanese Navy code transmissions — documentary evidence of what actually happened at Pearl Harbor and how it came about. After eight years of further research and a prolonged case at law under the Freedom of Information Act to obtain partial release of these materials, Stinson published Day of Deceit (2000). A Japanese translation appeared within a year, understandably.
Stinnett demonstrates, on the basis of extensive incontrovertible factual evidence and self-evidently accurate analysis that President Roosevelt oversaw the contrivance and deployment of a closely-guarded secret plan to goad the Japanese into attacking Pearl Harbor and monitor them while they did it. Stinnett hypothesizes that Roosevelt did this in order to precipitate an unwilling American public into supporting intervention in the Second World War, but whatever the motives or purposes, the facts are now abundantly clear. … continue
Aletho News Original Content
Three Mile Island, Global Warming and the CIA
By Aletho News | January 9, 2012
This article will examine some of the connections between the US and UK National Security apparatus and the appearance of the anthropogenic global warming (AGW) theory beginning after the accident at Three Mile Island. … continue
~
Also by Aletho News:
March 8, 2011
Investment bankers salivate over North Africa
February 25, 2010
Look out for the nuclear bomb coming with your electric bill
February 7, 2010
The saturated fat scam: What’s the real story?
December 26, 2009
There’s more to climate fraud than just tax hikes
About Aletho News’ Name
Blog Roll
-
Visits Since December 2009
- 3,567,531 hits
Looking for something?
Archives
Calendar
CategoriesAletho News Civil Liberties Corruption Deception Economics Environmentalism Ethnic Cleansing, Racism, Zionism Fake News False Flag Terrorism Full Spectrum Dominance Illegal Occupation Mainstream Media, Warmongering Militarism Nuclear Power Progressive Hypocrite Russophobia Science and Pseudo-Science Solidarity and Activism Subjugation - Torture Supremacism, Social Darwinism Timeless or most popular Video War Crimes Wars for Israel
Tags9/11 Afghanistan Africa AIPAC al-Qaeda Argentina Australia BBC Benjamin Netanyahu Brazil Canada Central Intelligence Agency China CIA CNN Colombia Da’esh Donald Trump Egypt European Union Facebook FBI France Gaza Germany Google Hamas Hebron Hezbollah Hillary Clinton Honduras Human rights India International Solidarity Movement Iran Iraq Iraq War ISIS Israel Israeli settlement Japan Jeremy Corbyn Jerusalem John Kerry Latin America Lebanon Libya Middle East Military National Security Agency NATO New York Times North Korea NSA Obama Pakistan Palestine Press TV Qatar Russia Sanctions against Iran Saudi Arabia Syria The Guardian Turkey UK Ukraine United Nations United States USA Venezuela Washington Post West Bank Yemen Zionism
Latest Comments
rediscover911com on No new defense contracts with… Brian Harry, Austral… on No new defense contracts with… charles allan on An Electronic Engineer in Orwe… roberthstiver on ‘Japan dismisses US claim that… roberthstiver on EU Blasted for Ever Closer Co-… Jerry Alatalo on ‘Japan dismisses US claim that… 2.0 on EU Blasted for Ever Closer Co-… roberthstiver on Kushner as a Colonial Administ… roberthstiver on EU Blasted for Ever Closer Co-… traducteur on An Electronic Engineer in Orwe… Leland Roth on Pearl Harbor Unmasked roberthstiver on ‘We need points!’ US must inva… Brian Harry, Austral… on Pompeo Unveils New US Strategy… Brian Harry, Austral… on Ecuador: Galapagos Islands Wil… roberthstiver on ‘Does Not Make Sense’: Fallout…
Aletho News
- Disinformation and False Accusations of Anti-Semitism June 17, 2019
- Congress Considering National Threat Assessment Program to Predict If You Pose a Threat June 16, 2019
- No new defense contracts with Venezuela, Bolton’s words are ‘fiction’ – Russia’s envoy June 16, 2019
- ‘Japan dismisses US claim that Iran attacked tankers’ June 16, 2019
- Language is a Weapon June 16, 2019
- Pearl Harbor Unmasked June 16, 2019
- Kushner as a Colonial Administrator: Let’s Talk About The ‘Israeli Model’ June 16, 2019
- EU Blasted for Ever Closer Co-Operation with Terror Regime in Israel June 16, 2019
- An Electronic Engineer in Orwell’s Britain June 16, 2019
- Pompeo Unveils New US Strategy of Attributing Blame for Attacks Before They Have Happened June 15, 2019
- Ecuador: Galapagos Islands Will Now Serve US Military as Airfield June 15, 2019
- US must show evidence if it wants to claim Russia breached nuke test treaty – Moscow June 15, 2019
- Nicaragua Honors Police Killed During US-backed Protests June 15, 2019
- ‘We need points!’ US must invade Venezuela to scare Iran & N. Korea, Graham claims June 15, 2019
- Iran can be Trump’s nemesis June 15, 2019
- Backing Pompeo’s ‘Gulf of Tonkin’ incident is a massive anti-Iran online propaganda campaign June 15, 2019
- ‘Does Not Make Sense’: Fallout From Oil Tanker Attack Benefits Emiratis, Saudis, Not Tehran June 15, 2019
- Convenient “Tanker Attacks” as US Seeks War with Iran June 15, 2019
If Americans Knew
- 240 Israelis and Jews urge Germany not to enforce anti-Boycott law June 13, 2019
- Mohammad Sobhi al-Jodeili June 11, 2019
- Israel is selling arms to fellow human rights abusers, including Myanmar June 6, 2019
More Links
Contact:atheonews (at) gmail.com
disclaimer
This site is provided as a research and reference tool. Although we make every reasonable effort to ensure that the information and data provided at this site are useful, accurate, and current, we cannot guarantee that the information and data provided here will be error-free. By using this site, you assume all responsibility for and risk arising from your use of and reliance upon the contents of this site.
This site and the information available through it do not, and are not intended to constitute legal advice. Should you require legal advice, you should consult your own attorney.
Nothing within this site or linked to by this site constitutes investment advice or medical advice.
Materials accessible from or added to this site by third parties, such as comments posted, are strictly the responsibility of the third party who added such materials or made them accessible and we neither endorse nor undertake to control, monitor, edit or assume responsibility for any such third-party material.
The posting of stories, commentaries, reports, documents and links (embedded or otherwise) on this site does not in any way, shape or form, implied or otherwise, necessarily express or suggest endorsement or support of any of such posted material or parts therein.
The word "alleged" is deemed to occur before the word "fraud." Since the rule of law still applies. To peasants, at least.
Fair Use
This site contains copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democracy, scientific, and social justice issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes. For more info go to: http://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/17/107.shtml. If you wish to use copyrighted material from this site for purposes of your own that go beyond 'fair use', you must obtain permission from the copyright owner.
DMCA Contact
This is information for anyone that wishes to challenge our “fair use” of copyrighted material.
If you are a legal copyright holder or a designated agent for such and you believe that content residing on or accessible through our website infringes a copyright and falls outside the boundaries of “Fair Use”, please send a notice of infringement by contacting atheonews@gmail.com.
We will respond and take necessary action immediately.
If notice is given of an alleged copyright violation we will act expeditiously to remove or disable access to the material(s) in question.
All 3rd party material posted on this website is copyright the respective owners / authors. Aletho News makes no claim of copyright on such material.
Site infoAletho News
Blog at WordPress.com.
Bolton has ZERO credibility….If his lips are moving, he’s lying. Whenever he says something, believe the exact opposite.
The fact that someone like Bolton can have a highly paid career in American politics is a stain on the character of the USA Government….and there’s many more like him in the same organization…..Drain the Swamp America….
Comment by Brian Harry, Australia | June 16, 2019 |
Bolton epitomizes the swamp in USREAL.
If he’s not playing the role as bait for a ‘big sting’ on the promise of a Presidential pardon, then bring him before military tribunal in Guantanamo.
Comment by rediscover911com | June 16, 2019 |