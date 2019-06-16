Aletho News

No new defense contracts with Venezuela, Bolton’s words are ‘fiction’ – Russia’s envoy

RT | June 16, 2019

Moscow did not sign any new contracts with Caracas recently, Russia’s Ambassador to Venezuela, Vladimir Zaemsky said, dismissing the Sunday claim by the US National Security Advisor John Bolton.

Bolton claimed on Twitter that Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro “grossly mismanaged Venezuela’s resources” and that he inked a new $209-million defense contract with Russia in May, while “hundreds of thousands of Venezuelans went hungry.”

“This is another fiction, which Bolton apparently needs to maintain the illusion that Venezuela is an imaginary threat, and Russia, of course, is to blame,” Zaemsky said.

The US has repeatedly urged Moscow to “get out” of Venezuela and stop military cooperation with the country. Russia, however, rejected such threats, stating that the cooperation with Caracas has been going on for years, and is only set to expand.

  1. Bolton has ZERO credibility….If his lips are moving, he’s lying. Whenever he says something, believe the exact opposite.
    The fact that someone like Bolton can have a highly paid career in American politics is a stain on the character of the USA Government….and there’s many more like him in the same organization…..Drain the Swamp America….

    Comment by Brian Harry, Australia | June 16, 2019 | Reply

  2. Bolton epitomizes the swamp in USREAL.

    If he’s not playing the role as bait for a ‘big sting’ on the promise of a Presidential pardon, then bring him before military tribunal in Guantanamo.

    Comment by rediscover911com | June 16, 2019 | Reply


