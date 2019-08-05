Aletho News

ΑΛΗΘΩΣ

Israel government to honor extremist rabbi calling for killing non-Jews

Palestine Information Center | August 5, 2019

NAZARETH – The Israeli government intends to honor an extremist rabbi who has applauded the killing of non-Jews, especially the Muslims and Palestinians.

According to Haaretz newspaper, education minister Rabbi Rafi Peretz and transportation minister Bezalel Smotrich will honor rabbi Yitzchak Ginsburgh, who praised the 1994 massacre in al-Khalil city and was previously charged with inciting racism.

The ministers will speak at a Thursday event during which a prize will be awarded to Ginsburgh.

The US-born rabbi is known for publishing a pamphlet praising the actions of terrorist Baruch Goldstein, who in 1994 carried out the massacre at the Ibrahimi Mosque, in which he killed 29 Muslims and injured dozens as they were praying.

Ginsburgh is also among the rabbis who endorsed the book “The King’s Torah,” which discusses circumstances in which Jews may kill non-Jews according to Jewish law.

The prize will be awarded under the auspices of an institution called the “Cathedra for Torah and Wisdom,” which receive financial support from the education ministry’s department for Jewish culture.

August 5, 2019 - Posted by | Ethnic Cleansing, Racism, Zionism | , ,

2 Comments »

  1. How delighted these genocidal megalomaniacs would be if the grunting subhuman goyim could be wished out of existence! Instead, what are they doing? Proliferating! Moving into communities that are supposed to be exclusively Jewish! Where will it all end??

    Comment by traducteur | August 5, 2019 | Reply

  2. Have a look at those black hatted, bearded “Terrorists” baying for(Goy) blood. And the USA backs them 100%….weird huh??

    Comment by Brian Harry, Australia | August 5, 2019 | Reply


Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

« Previous |