Israel government to honor extremist rabbi calling for killing non-Jews
Palestine Information Center | August 5, 2019
NAZARETH – The Israeli government intends to honor an extremist rabbi who has applauded the killing of non-Jews, especially the Muslims and Palestinians.
According to Haaretz newspaper, education minister Rabbi Rafi Peretz and transportation minister Bezalel Smotrich will honor rabbi Yitzchak Ginsburgh, who praised the 1994 massacre in al-Khalil city and was previously charged with inciting racism.
The ministers will speak at a Thursday event during which a prize will be awarded to Ginsburgh.
The US-born rabbi is known for publishing a pamphlet praising the actions of terrorist Baruch Goldstein, who in 1994 carried out the massacre at the Ibrahimi Mosque, in which he killed 29 Muslims and injured dozens as they were praying.
Ginsburgh is also among the rabbis who endorsed the book “The King’s Torah,” which discusses circumstances in which Jews may kill non-Jews according to Jewish law.
The prize will be awarded under the auspices of an institution called the “Cathedra for Torah and Wisdom,” which receive financial support from the education ministry’s department for Jewish culture.
August 5, 2019 - Posted by aletho
Aletho News
- Israel government to honor extremist rabbi calling for killing non-Jews August 5, 2019
- London council cancels pro-Palestine event over anti-Semitism claims August 5, 2019
- Finally Time for DNC Email Evidence August 5, 2019
- Don’t Let Mass Shooters and the New York Times Destroy Freedom of Speech August 5, 2019
- 8chan: Another Mass Shooting, Another Internet Purge August 5, 2019
- Russiagate Comes to Italy August 5, 2019
- Japan is a barrier to Korean Peninsula peace process, Blue House says August 5, 2019
- India Responded To Trump’s Mediation Proposal By Killing More Kashmiris August 5, 2019
- Zarif: US Can’t Build Gulf Coalition, Iran Welcomes Neighbors Leaving B-Team August 5, 2019
- Australia not going to host US missiles: PM Morrison August 5, 2019
- India strips Kashmir of autonomous status; Pakistan warns of ‘all options’ August 5, 2019
- How Many Germans Died under RAF Bombs at Dresden in 1945? August 5, 2019
- Bellingcat unloads 4,000-word piece on Tulsi Gabbard over her questioning Syria chemical attacks August 4, 2019
- Tulsi Gabbard’s Military Nonsense August 4, 2019
- WaPo Publishes Gabbard Smear Piece Filled With Blatant Lies August 4, 2019
- Palestine’s UN Delegation Criticizes Secretary-General for Not Including Israel on ‘List of Shame’ August 4, 2019
- In the World of Truth and Fact, Russiagate is Dead. In the World of the Political Establishment, it is Still the New 42 August 4, 2019
- Predators United August 4, 2019
How delighted these genocidal megalomaniacs would be if the grunting subhuman goyim could be wished out of existence! Instead, what are they doing? Proliferating! Moving into communities that are supposed to be exclusively Jewish! Where will it all end??
Comment by traducteur | August 5, 2019 |
Have a look at those black hatted, bearded “Terrorists” baying for(Goy) blood. And the USA backs them 100%….weird huh??
Comment by Brian Harry, Australia | August 5, 2019 |