Pentagon Grants Earth Another 20 Year Reprieve
By Tony Heller | Real Climate Science | October 24, 2019
The Pentagon says the world could end in 20 years because of global warming.
U.S. Military Could Collapse Within 20 Years Due to Climate Change, Report Commissioned By Pentagon Says – VICE
This is good news, because in 2004 they said the world would end in 2020.
Pentagon tells Bush: climate change will destroy us | Environment | The Guardian
And the new date is 65 years after the CIA said global cooling was going to kill us.
Daily News – Google News Archive Search
Share this:
Related
October 24, 2019 - Posted by aletho | Deception, Fake News, Mainstream Media, Warmongering, Science and Pseudo-Science | CIA, United States
No comments yet.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Featured Video
The Lab Rat Who Knew Too Much
For more videos go to the Aletho News – Video Category
or go to
Aletho News Archives – Video-Images
From the Archives
Judeo-Centrism: Myths and Mania
By James Petras :: April 17, 2017
Ethno-religious (ER) beliefs and practices have been harmless when individuals or groups linked to those practices have limited influence over the state and economy. In contrast, when such groups exercise a disproportionately powerful influence over the state and economy, they dominate and exploit majorities while forming closed self-replicating networks.
Examples of powerful ethno-centric regimes in the 1930’s are well known for their brutality and devastating consequences. These include the white Christians in the US, Germany and the European colonial settlement regimes in Rhodesia, South Africa, India and Indonesia, as well as the Japanese imperialists in Asia. … continue
Aletho News Original Content
Three Mile Island, Global Warming and the CIA
By Aletho News | January 9, 2012
This article will examine some of the connections between the US and UK National Security apparatus and the appearance of the anthropogenic global warming (AGW) theory beginning after the accident at Three Mile Island. … continue
~
Also by Aletho News:
March 8, 2011
Investment bankers salivate over North Africa
February 25, 2010
Look out for the nuclear bomb coming with your electric bill
February 7, 2010
The saturated fat scam: What’s the real story?
December 26, 2009
There’s more to climate fraud than just tax hikes
About Aletho News’ Name
Blog Roll
-
Visits Since December 2009
- 3,681,284 hits
Looking for something?
Archives
Calendar
CategoriesAletho News Civil Liberties Corruption Deception Economics Environmentalism Ethnic Cleansing, Racism, Zionism Fake News False Flag Terrorism Full Spectrum Dominance Illegal Occupation Mainstream Media, Warmongering Militarism Nuclear Power Progressive Hypocrite Russophobia Science and Pseudo-Science Solidarity and Activism Subjugation - Torture Supremacism, Social Darwinism Timeless or most popular Video War Crimes Wars for Israel
Tags9/11 Afghanistan Africa AIPAC al-Qaeda Argentina Australia BBC Benjamin Netanyahu Brazil Canada Central Intelligence Agency China CIA CNN Colombia Da’esh Donald Trump Egypt European Union Facebook FBI France Gaza Germany Google Hamas Hebron Hezbollah Hillary Clinton Human rights India Iran Iraq Iraq War ISIS Israel Israeli settlement Japan Jeremy Corbyn Jerusalem John Kerry Korea Latin America Lebanon Libya Middle East Military National Security Agency NATO New York Times North Korea NSA Obama Pakistan Palestine Press TV Qatar Russia Sanctions against Iran Saudi Arabia Syria The Guardian Turkey UAE UK Ukraine United Nations United States USA Venezuela Washington Post West Bank Yemen Zionism
Latest Comments
GGH on Prison-State USA Wildman 100% on A Call for a Coup Plus a Week… GGH on ‘Longest trial in history’: Pa… GGH on Kurdish-led SDF militant group… Fred V. Squillante on Facebook’s False Fact Che… Agha Hussain on How Russia’s Vision for the Mi… Leland Roth on 25 Ways the Canadian Health Ca… Leland Roth on ‘Longest trial in history’: Pa… trueman2u on ‘Longest trial in history’: Pa… mohandeer on UK protestors face jail for ca… Leland Roth on More on the Quincy Institute:… GGH on Has climate change jumped the… GGH on More on the Quincy Institute:… aletho on Trump approves $4.5 million in… Leland Roth on More on the Quincy Institute:…
Aletho News
- Banning ‘sexist’ language won’t make sexism disappear, any more than banning racial slurs killed racism October 24, 2019
- Survey claims Americans want government-imposed press restrictions & curbs on free speech October 24, 2019
- It’s ‘unthinkable & absurd’ to jail Catalan pro-independence leaders, former UN special rapporteur tells RT October 24, 2019
- Prison-State USA October 24, 2019
- US Renews Chevron License as European Refiner Cuts Venezuela Ties over Sanctions October 24, 2019
- Trump seeks grand bargain with Erdogan October 24, 2019
- Kurdish-led SDF militant group thanks Russia for defusing Turkey’s Syria incursion October 24, 2019
- ‘Longest trial in history’: Palestinian aid worker charged with funding Hamas attends 129th hearing October 24, 2019
- The Lab Rat Who Knew Too Much October 24, 2019
- More on the Quincy Institute: Don’t Mention Israel October 23, 2019
- UK protestors face jail for campaigning against Israel owned arms factory October 23, 2019
- OPCW put lid on key evidence in Douma chemical incident – watchdog whistleblower October 23, 2019
- Has climate change jumped the shark? October 23, 2019
- Clouds ain’t so cool October 23, 2019
- Facebook’s False Fact Check October 23, 2019
- US DOJ Refuses To Cooperate With Colombia In Uribe Trial October 23, 2019
- YouTube suppressed Tulsi Gabbard search results during Hillary Clinton ‘foreign asset’ row October 23, 2019
- The Lebanese Fall – Hezbollah’s Latest Challenge October 23, 2019
If Americans Knew
- WATCH: Palestinian father forced to demolish home in Jerusalem October 24, 2019
- Watch what you say: Israel controls the narrative October 23, 2019
- Violence continues: Israeli actions in West Bank & Gaza (Oct 20-23) October 23, 2019
Indian Punchline
- Trump seeks grand bargain with Erdogan October 24, 2019
- Deconstructing Putin-Erdogan MOU on Syria; this is how it looks. October 23, 2019
Not A Lot Of People Know That
- Britain Importing CO2 Emissions!! Who Would Have Guessed? October 24, 2019
- China feeds coal addiction with 17 new mines this year October 24, 2019
- AEP’s Energy Storage Delusions October 22, 2019
More Links
Contact:atheonews (at) gmail.com
disclaimer
This site is provided as a research and reference tool. Although we make every reasonable effort to ensure that the information and data provided at this site are useful, accurate, and current, we cannot guarantee that the information and data provided here will be error-free. By using this site, you assume all responsibility for and risk arising from your use of and reliance upon the contents of this site.
This site and the information available through it do not, and are not intended to constitute legal advice. Should you require legal advice, you should consult your own attorney.
Nothing within this site or linked to by this site constitutes investment advice or medical advice.
Materials accessible from or added to this site by third parties, such as comments posted, are strictly the responsibility of the third party who added such materials or made them accessible and we neither endorse nor undertake to control, monitor, edit or assume responsibility for any such third-party material.
The posting of stories, commentaries, reports, documents and links (embedded or otherwise) on this site does not in any way, shape or form, implied or otherwise, necessarily express or suggest endorsement or support of any of such posted material or parts therein.
The word "alleged" is deemed to occur before the word "fraud." Since the rule of law still applies. To peasants, at least.
Fair Use
This site contains copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democracy, scientific, and social justice issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes. For more info go to: http://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/17/107.shtml. If you wish to use copyrighted material from this site for purposes of your own that go beyond 'fair use', you must obtain permission from the copyright owner.
DMCA Contact
This is information for anyone that wishes to challenge our “fair use” of copyrighted material.
If you are a legal copyright holder or a designated agent for such and you believe that content residing on or accessible through our website infringes a copyright and falls outside the boundaries of “Fair Use”, please send a notice of infringement by contacting atheonews@gmail.com.
We will respond and take necessary action immediately.
If notice is given of an alleged copyright violation we will act expeditiously to remove or disable access to the material(s) in question.
All 3rd party material posted on this website is copyright the respective owners / authors. Aletho News makes no claim of copyright on such material.
Site infoAletho News
Blog at WordPress.com.
Leave a Reply