Fact Check: Polio Vaccines, Tetanus Vaccines, and the Gates Foundation

Corbett • 06/23/2020

A listener writes in to lament that The Corbett Report is spreading false facts about Bill Gates in Who Is Bill Gates? . . . at least, according to the fact checkers. But are they right? Don’t miss today’s important edition of the Fact Check series where James teaches a master class in how to examine a “fact check” and how to tell whether a claim is supported by the evidence or not.

SHOW NOTES:

Who Is Bill Gates?

Fact Check: Were 496,000 Children In India Paralyzed Between 2000 & 2017 From “Bill Gates Polio Vaccine”?

Correlation between Non-Polio Acute Flaccid Paralysis Rates with Pulse Polio Frequency in India

25 years on, rumour by US anti-contraceptive organisation still damages tetanus vaccine programmes

The Catholic Church in opposition to the tetanus vaccine saying it as a population control tool

Discussion: How Catholic Church undertook a testing exercise on tetanus vaccine

Doctors who blew the whistle over tetanus vaccine grilled by medical board

Politifact funding

Africacheck partners

