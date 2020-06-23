Fact Check: Polio Vaccines, Tetanus Vaccines, and the Gates Foundation
Corbett • 06/23/2020
A listener writes in to lament that The Corbett Report is spreading false facts about Bill Gates in Who Is Bill Gates? . . . at least, according to the fact checkers. But are they right? Don’t miss today’s important edition of the Fact Check series where James teaches a master class in how to examine a “fact check” and how to tell whether a claim is supported by the evidence or not.
SHOW NOTES:
Fact Check: Were 496,000 Children In India Paralyzed Between 2000 & 2017 From “Bill Gates Polio Vaccine”?
Correlation between Non-Polio Acute Flaccid Paralysis Rates with Pulse Polio Frequency in India
25 years on, rumour by US anti-contraceptive organisation still damages tetanus vaccine programmes
The Catholic Church in opposition to the tetanus vaccine saying it as a population control tool
Discussion: How Catholic Church undertook a testing exercise on tetanus vaccine
Doctors who blew the whistle over tetanus vaccine grilled by medical board
June 23, 2020
Fact Check: Polio Vaccines, Tetanus Vaccines, and the Gates Foundation
Leave a Reply