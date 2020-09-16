Aletho News

Is There A Flu Shot / COVID Link? – Questions For Corbett

09/16/2020

Today on Questions For Corbett, Corbett Report member Scott asks about a potential flu vaccine / COVID link. James demonstrates how even the mainstream science shows that such a correlation does exist, although it isn’t being trumpeted in the Big Pharma-funded corporate media.

SHOW NOTES:
Scott’s question

The Influenza Vaccine and COVID-19

Lies, Damned Lies and Coronavirus Statistics numbers)

Official doubletalk hides serious problems with flu shot safety and effectiveness

Association of spontaneous abortion with receipt of inactivated influenza vaccine containing H1N1pdm09 in 2010–11 and 2011–12

Influenza vaccination and respiratory virus interference among Department of Defense personnel during the 2017–2018 influenza season

  1. If your government lied to you about Iraq’s “Weapons of Mass Destruction”……..If your government lied to you about, the War in Syria, if your government lied to you about the war in Vietnam, If your government lied to you about the war in Libya, Afghanistan, If your government is lying to you about “9/11″(the NIST Report is a complete load of rubbish), etc etc…….Why would you believe what they say about the current Covid 19 ‘pandemic?

    If your government is currently persecuting Julian Assange, for telling the TRUTH about your Government’s crimes in the past, how can you trust ANYTHING your government tells you about ANYTHING?

