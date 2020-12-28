Death By Medicine w/ Gary Null, PhD
Hotze Health & Wellness Center | June 24, 2020
Traditional medicine has become “symptom relief” as opposed to reversing disease and aging and patients have increasingly become profit centers for mainstream doctors. The pathology of medicine is “what do I do when I’m sick?” instead of “what can I do to stay healthy?”
In fact, one of the leading causes of death in the United States is iatrogenic medicine – which is illness caused by medical treatment!
Join Dr. Hotze and his guest Gary Null, PhD. as they discuss his book “Death by Medicine” and numerous other topics including the overuse of prescription drugs and the neurotoxicity of vaccines.
For more information about Dr. Null visit http://www.prn.fm or http://www.garynull.com. His books are also available on Amazon.
Negative Study of “Trump Miracle Drug” Actually Shows It Works
By Peter R. Breggin, MD and Ginger Ross Breggin | April 22, 2020
Today’s HuffPost happily proclaimed that once more President Trump had been proven by science to be wrong, this time about his support for the use of hydroxychloroquine for the treatment the coronavirus that is afflicting the world. […]
We have now reached the point that science is literally being created to meet the needs of progressive media and politics. That is very dangerous and could lead to science being viewed with the same disrespect and even disdain as the progressive media is increasingly viewed. – Read full article
Three Mile Island, Global Warming and the CIA
By Aletho News | January 9, 2012
There appears to be something about launching bombs or missiles from afar onto cities and people that appeals to American military and political leaders. In part it has to do with a conscious desire to not risk American lives in ground combat. And in part, perhaps not entirely conscious, it has to do with not wishing to look upon the gory remains of the victims, allowing American GIs and TV viewers at home to cling to their warm fuzzy feelings about themselves, their government, and their marvelous “family values”. Washington officials are careful to distinguish between the explosives the US drops from the sky and “weapons of mass destruction” (WMD), which only the officially-designated enemies (ODE) are depraved enough to use. The US government speaks sternly of WMD, defining them as nuclear, chemical and biological in nature, and “indiscriminate” (meaning their use can’t be limited to military objectives), as opposed to the likes of American “precision” cruise missiles. This is indeed a shaky semantic leg to stand on, given the well-known extremely extensive damage to non-military targets, including numerous residences, schools and hospitals, even from American “smart” bombs, in almost all of the bombings listed below.
Moreover, Washington does not apply the term “weapons of mass destruction” to other weapons the US has regularly used, such as depleted uranium and cluster bombs, which can be, and often are, highly indiscriminate. … continue
