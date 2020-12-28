Aletho News

Death By Medicine w/ Gary Null, PhD

Hotze Health & Wellness Center | June 24, 2020

Traditional medicine has become “symptom relief” as opposed to reversing disease and aging and patients have increasingly become profit centers for mainstream doctors. The pathology of medicine is “what do I do when I’m sick?” instead of “what can I do to stay healthy?”

In fact, one of the leading causes of death in the United States is iatrogenic medicine – which is illness caused by medical treatment!

Join Dr. Hotze and his guest Gary Null, PhD. as they discuss his book “Death by Medicine” and numerous other topics including the overuse of prescription drugs and the neurotoxicity of vaccines.

For more information about Dr. Null visit http://www.prn.fm or http://www.garynull.com. His books are also available on Amazon.

December 28, 2020

