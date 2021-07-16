Aletho News

Letter Templates To Challenge Masks, Decline Testing & Vaccines

 By Miri Anne Finch | Principia Scientific | July 15, 2021

Miri Anne Finch, a lawyer with the UK Medical Freedon Alliance, has produced an excellent list of letter templates for people wishing to challenge mask mandates and mandatory vaccines.

She says “Let’s empower ourselves with legal ways of refusing such tyranny!

LETTER TEMPLATES: A USER’S GUIDE

LETTERS CHALLENGING MASK MANDATES:

https://miriaf.webs.com/employer-mask-challenge

https://miriaf.webs.com/mask-risk-assessment

https://miriaf.webs.com/pub-mask-refusal

https://miriaf.webs.com/airline-mask-refusal

https://miriaf.webs.com/masks-small-business

https://miriaf.webs.com/shopping-centre-mask

https://miriaf.webs.com/leisure-centre-masks

https://miriaf.webs.com/exercise-mask-children

https://miriaf.webs.com/council-shops-mask-exemption

https://miriaf.webs.com/doctor-smear-mask

LETTERS DECLINING COVID TESTING

https://miriaf.webs.com/school-consent-coronavirus

https://miriaf.webs.com/covid-test-dangers

https://miriaf.webs.com/school-coronavirus-test

https://miriaf.webs.com/hospital-covid-test

https://miriaf.webs.com/hospital-worker-test-vaccine

LETTERS DECLINING VACCINES

https://miriaf.webs.com/school-consent-coronavirus

https://miriaf.webs.com/custody-consent-vaccines

https://miriaf.webs.com/hospital-worker-test-vaccine

ALL OTHER LETTERS:

https://miriaf.webs.com/site-indexhttps://t.me/LauraAbolichannel

t.me/LauraAbolichannel/3949

July 16, 2021 - Posted by | Science and Pseudo-Science, Solidarity and Activism

