Letter Templates To Challenge Masks, Decline Testing & Vaccines
By Miri Anne Finch | Principia Scientific | July 15, 2021
Miri Anne Finch, a lawyer with the UK Medical Freedon Alliance, has produced an excellent list of letter templates for people wishing to challenge mask mandates and mandatory vaccines.
She says “Let’s empower ourselves with legal ways of refusing such tyranny!”
LETTER TEMPLATES: A USER’S GUIDE
LETTERS CHALLENGING MASK MANDATES:
https://miriaf.webs.com/employer-mask-challenge
https://miriaf.webs.com/mask-risk-assessment
https://miriaf.webs.com/pub-mask-refusal
https://miriaf.webs.com/airline-mask-refusal
https://miriaf.webs.com/masks-small-business
https://miriaf.webs.com/shopping-centre-mask
https://miriaf.webs.com/leisure-centre-masks
https://miriaf.webs.com/exercise-mask-children
https://miriaf.webs.com/council-shops-mask-exemption
https://miriaf.webs.com/doctor-smear-mask
LETTERS DECLINING COVID TESTING
https://miriaf.webs.com/school-consent-coronavirus
https://miriaf.webs.com/covid-test-dangers
https://miriaf.webs.com/school-coronavirus-test
https://miriaf.webs.com/hospital-covid-test
https://miriaf.webs.com/hospital-worker-test-vaccine
LETTERS DECLINING VACCINES
https://miriaf.webs.com/school-consent-coronavirus
https://miriaf.webs.com/custody-consent-vaccines
https://miriaf.webs.com/hospital-worker-test-vaccine
ALL OTHER LETTERS:
https://miriaf.webs.com/site-index
