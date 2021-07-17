Aletho News

ΑΛΗΘΩΣ

AUSTRALIA: DON’T TELL PEOPLE THEY’RE SCREWED IF VAXX MAKES THEM SICK

June 28, 2021

Secret video of senate meeting with head of TGA Brendan Murphy telling Parliament to not tell the public of their own vaccine effects coverup and that the vaccine kills people and they have no recourse from it because the government granted big pharma immunity from prosecution and compensation payouts!

July 17, 2021

