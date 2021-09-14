24,526 Deaths 2,317,495 Injuries Following COVID Shots Reported in EU Database of Adverse Reactions

The European Union database of suspected drug reaction reports is EudraVigilance, and they are now reporting 24,526 fatalities, and 2,317,495 injuries, following COVID-19 injections.

A Health Impact News subscriber from Europe reminded us that this database maintained at EudraVigilance is only for countries in Europe who are part of the European Union (EU), which comprises 27 countries.

The total number of countries in Europe is much higher, almost twice as many, numbering around 50. (There are some differences of opinion as to which countries are technically part of Europe.)

So as high as these numbers are, they do NOT reflect all of Europe. The actual number in Europe who are reported dead or injured following COVID-19 shots would be much higher than what we are reporting here.

The EudraVigilance database reports that through September 11, 2021 there are 24,526 deaths and 2,317,495 injuries reported following injections of four experimental COVID-19 shots:

From the total of injuries recorded, almost half of them (1,126,869) are serious injuries.

“Seriousness provides information on the suspected undesirable effect; it can be classified as ‘serious’ if it corresponds to a medical occurrence that results in death, is life-threatening, requires inpatient hospitalisation, results in another medically important condition, or prolongation of existing hospitalisation, results in persistent or significant disability or incapacity, or is a congenital anomaly/birth defect.”

A Health Impact News subscriber in Europe ran the reports for each of the four COVID-19 shots we are including here. It is a lot of work to tabulate each reaction with injuries and fatalities, since there is no place on the EudraVigilance system we have found that tabulates all the results.

Since we have started publishing this, others from Europe have also calculated the numbers and confirmed the totals.*

Here is the summary data through September 11, 2021.

Total reactions for the mRNA vaccine Tozinameran (code BNT162b2,Comirnaty) from BioNTech / Pfizer – 11,711 deaths and 980,474 injuries to 11/09/2021

26,634 Blood and lymphatic system disorders incl. 156 deaths

26,940 Cardiac disorders incl. 1,745 deaths

253 Congenital, familial and genetic disorders incl. 21 deaths

13,005 Ear and labyrinth disorders incl. 9 deaths

728 Endocrine disorders incl. 5 deaths

15,314 Eye disorders incl. 28 deaths

87,239 Gastrointestinal disorders incl. 489 deaths

256,117 General disorders and administration site conditions incl. 3,330 deaths

1,098 Hepatobiliary disorders incl. 55 deaths

10,351 Immune system disorders incl. 64 deaths

32,834 Infections and infestations incl. 1,141 deaths

12,714 Injury, poisoning and procedural complications incl. 179 deaths

24,765 Investigations incl. 368 deaths

7,178 Metabolism and nutrition disorders incl. 210 deaths

130,077 Musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders incl. 149 deaths

757 Neoplasms benign, malignant and unspecified (incl cysts and polyps) incl. 67 deaths

173,079 Nervous system disorders incl. 1,278 deaths

1,211 Pregnancy, puerperium and perinatal conditions incl. 36 deaths

168 Product issues incl. 1 death

17,756 Psychiatric disorders incl. 156 deaths

3,348 Renal and urinary disorders incl. 198 deaths

19,084 Reproductive system and breast disorders incl. 3 deaths

43,232 Respiratory, thoracic and mediastinal disorders incl. 1,376 deaths

47,012 Skin and subcutaneous tissue disorders incl. 105 deaths

1,805 Social circumstances incl. 14 deaths

887 Surgical and medical procedures incl. 31 deaths

26,888 Vascular disorders incl. 497 deaths

Total reactions for the mRNA vaccine mRNA-1273 (CX-024414) from Moderna – 6,358 deaths and 281,505 injuries to 11/09/2021

5,465 Blood and lymphatic system disorders incl. 59 deaths

8,364 Cardiac disorders incl. 687 deaths

113 Congenital, familial and genetic disorders incl. 2 deaths

3,466 Ear and labyrinth disorders incl. 1 death

221 Endocrine disorders incl. 2 deaths

4,302 Eye disorders incl. 18 deaths

24,595 Gastrointestinal disorders incl. 237 deaths

75,804 General disorders and administration site conditions incl. 2,461 deaths

458 Hepatobiliary disorders incl. 24 deaths

2,485 Immune system disorders incl. 11 deaths

8,436 Infections and infestations incl. 416 deaths

6,013 Injury, poisoning and procedural complications incl. 121 deaths

5,460 Investigations incl. 120 deaths

2,693 Metabolism and nutrition disorders incl. 145 deaths

35,728 Musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders incl. 129 deaths

333 Neoplasms benign, malignant and unspecified (incl cysts and polyps) incl. 37 deaths

49,722 Nervous system disorders incl. 650 deaths

538 Pregnancy, puerperium and perinatal conditions incl. 6 deaths

59 Product issues incl. 1 death

5,316 Psychiatric disorders incl. 110 deaths

1,632 Renal and urinary disorders incl. 107 deaths

3,558 Reproductive system and breast disorders incl. 3 deaths

12,150 Respiratory, thoracic and mediastinal disorders incl. 614 deaths

15,102 Skin and subcutaneous tissue disorders incl. 57 deaths

1,188 Social circumstances incl. 25 deaths

905 Surgical and medical procedures incl. 69 deaths

7,399 Vascular disorders incl. 246 deaths

Total reactions for the vaccine AZD1222/VAXZEVRIA (CHADOX1 NCOV-19) from Oxford/ AstraZeneca: 5,254 deaths and 980,909 injuries to 11/09/2021

11,826 Blood and lymphatic system disorders incl. 221 deaths

16,641 Cardiac disorders incl. 603 deaths

158 Congenital familial and genetic disorders incl. 5 deaths

11,541 Ear and labyrinth disorders incl. 1 death

504 Endocrine disorders incl. 4 deaths

17,332 Eye disorders incl. 22 deaths

96,191 Gastrointestinal disorders incl. 270 deaths

257,766 General disorders and administration site conditions incl. 1,278 deaths

831 Hepatobiliary disorders incl. 51 deaths

3,987 Immune system disorders incl. 23 deaths

24,674 Infections and infestations incl. 330 deaths

11,183 Injury poisoning and procedural complications incl. 141 deaths

21,578 Investigations incl. 121 deaths

11,626 Metabolism and nutrition disorders incl. 73 deaths

148,195 Musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders incl. 74 deaths

510 Neoplasms benign malignant and unspecified (incl cysts and polyps) incl. 16 deaths

204,423 Nervous system disorders incl. 840 deaths

439 Pregnancy puerperium and perinatal conditions incl. 11 deaths

158 Product issues incl. 1 death

18,501 Psychiatric disorders incl. 47 deaths

3,639 Renal and urinary disorders incl. 48 deaths

12,993 Reproductive system and breast disorders incl. 2 deaths

34,557 Respiratory thoracic and mediastinal disorders incl. 629 deaths

45,140 Skin and subcutaneous tissue disorders incl. 36 deaths

1,291 Social circumstances incl. 6 deaths

1,142 Surgical and medical procedures incl. 22 deaths

24,083 Vascular disorders incl. 379 deaths

Total reactions for the COVID-19 vaccine JANSSEN (AD26.COV2.S) from Johnson & Johnson : 1,203 deaths and 74,607 injuries to 11/09/2021