CDC “Pivoting its language” on vaccination status

Moving forward people will need regular boosters to be “up to date”, & they won’t be using the term “fully vaccinated” anymore.

Dr Rochelle Walensky, director of the US Center for Disease Control, told the media on Friday that the CDC is intending to “pivot the language” regarding the Covid19 vaccines.

Speaking to the press briefing, Dr Walenksy had a very obvious message she really wanted to hammer home :

And what we really are working to do is pivot the language to make sure that everybody is as up to date with their COVID-19 vaccines as they personally could be, should be, based on when they got their last vaccine. So, importantly, right now, we’re pivoting our language . We really want to make sure people are up to date . That means if you recently got your second dose, you’re not eligible for a booster, you’re up to date . If you are eligible for a booster and you haven’t gotten it, you’re not up to date and you need to get your booster in order to be up to date .

(You can watch the full briefing here.)

It’s pretty clear that “say “up to date”, not “fully vaccinated”, was underlined in the memo. As was “pivot the language”, but what does it actually mean?

Well, that should be clear, it means people who were “fully vaccinated” will soon be “not fully vaccinated”.

(Side note here, but can we take a moment to appreciate the term “pivot the language”? That is some nice newspeak, beautiful. Up there alongside “enhanced interrogation”.)

The use of the term “up to date” in place of “fully vaccinated” is likewise deliberately crafted political language, turning a hard-and-fast reality into an ever-extending continuum. Normalising the open-ended nature of the new “vaccinations”.

We did warn you this would happen, you will NEVER be full vaccinated.

The good news is that this could be the breaking point for a lot of people who have gone along peacefully up until now, and if you doubt that just look how nervous Walenksy is in saying it, and listen to how much trouble she’s going to avoiding the phrase “not fully vaccinated”.

She knows this is going to alienate a lot of people. Could be our side is about to get some considerable reinforcements.