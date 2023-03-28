Aletho News

Climate Change Is “Bigger Existential Threat Than Nuclear War”, Says Nutty Sustainability Advisor

By Paul Homewood | Not A Lot Of People Know That | March 26, 2023

Why does the Telegraph give publicity to nutters like this?

To claim that the impact of climate change meant that the construction and use of buildings are now a “bigger existential threat than nuclear war” is something that nobody in their right mind would say, and is an insult to those who lost their lives in Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

And he is not even right about “buildings accounting for 15% of emissions”. It is the people who live in them who need energy to live their lives.

And it is irrelevant how “green” you make buildings – their construction will still require concrete, metals and equipment, all of which involve large amounts of fossil fuels in their production, transportation and use. And I doubt whether his preference for refurbishing rather than new build will have much effect either, since new builds can be designed to be much more energy efficient.

The end logic of Mr Sturgis is that we should all go back to living in mud huts.

Unfortunately Sturgis is just another of those attention seekers, who want to push their extreme agendas onto the rest of us. Shame on the Telegraph for giving him the opportunity.

