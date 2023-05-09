Israel jails former Jerusalem minister under administrative detention order
The former Palestinian minister of Jerusalem affairs on 26 September 2011 [Mahfouz Abu Turk/Apaimages]
MEMO | May 9, 2023
The Israeli occupation authorities jailed former Jerusalem Minister Khaled Abu Arafa for four months on Monday under an administrative detention order. The order was imposed a week after he was kidnapped by Israeli occupation forces from his temporary residence in the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah.
Abu Arafa and three other Jerusalemites were stripped of their Israeli identity documents when they won seats in the 2006 Palestinian parliamentary election. They were all jailed under administration detention orders which were renewed regularly with neither charge nor trial until they were released in May 2010. They were then expelled from Jerusalem after staging a protest in the office of the International Red Cross in the city that lasted until September 2011, and were forbidden from returning to the occupied city.
Since then, they have been living in temporary homes in the occupied West Bank. This has not stopped the occupation authorities from harassing and now detaining them under new administrative detention orders.
Share this:
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- More
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
Related
May 9, 2023 - Posted by aletho | Subjugation - Torture | Human rights, Israel, Jerusalem, Palestine, Zionism
No comments yet.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Featured Video
Andrew Bridgen and Fraser Myers clash in fiery debate on Covid vaccine harms
or go to
Aletho News Archives – Video-Images
From the Archives
The CIA and the Media: 50 Historical Facts the World Needs to Know
By James Tracy | Memory Hole Blog | August 26, 2015
Since the end of World War Two the Central Intelligence Agency has been a major force in US and foreign news media, exerting considerable influence over what the public sees, hears and reads on a regular basis. CIA publicists and journalists alike will assert they have few, if any, relationships, yet the seldom acknowledged history of their intimate collaboration indicates a far different story–indeed, one that media historians are reluctant to examine. … continue
Blog Roll
-
Join 2,731 other subscribers
Visits Since December 2009
- 6,321,640 hits
Looking for something?
Archives
Calendar
CategoriesAletho News Civil Liberties Corruption Deception Economics Environmentalism Ethnic Cleansing, Racism, Zionism Fake News False Flag Terrorism Full Spectrum Dominance Illegal Occupation Mainstream Media, Warmongering Malthusian Ideology, Phony Scarcity Militarism Progressive Hypocrite Russophobia Science and Pseudo-Science Solidarity and Activism Subjugation - Torture Supremacism, Social Darwinism Timeless or most popular Video War Crimes Wars for Israel
Tags9/11 Afghanistan Africa al-Qaeda Argentina Australia BBC Benjamin Netanyahu Brazil Canada CDC Central Intelligence Agency China CIA CNN Colombia Covid-19 COVID-19 Vaccine Da’esh Donald Trump Egypt European Union Facebook FBI FDA France Gaza Germany Google Hamas Hebron Hezbollah Hillary Clinton Human rights India Iran Iraq ISIS Israel Israeli settlement Japan Jerusalem Joe Biden Korea Latin America Lebanon Libya Middle East National Security Agency NATO New York Times North Korea NSA Obama Pakistan Palestine Qatar Russia Sanctions against Iran Saudi Arabia Syria The Guardian Turkey Twitter UAE UK Ukraine United Nations United States USA Venezuela Washington Post West Bank Yemen Zionism
Recent Comments
traducteur on Biden unilaterally extends ‘na… poisonedwater on Ex-Russian space boss question… Thomas Lee Simpson on Assassination Bid on Putin to… jbthring on Global Cooling Alert! (19… jbthring on World Economic Forum-Affiliate… papasha408 on Türkiye won’t toe Wester… Pip on Ex-Russian space boss question… John Edward Kendrick on The Practical Impossibility of… papasha408 on The Extreme Center: How the Ne… papasha408 on Biden regime & WHO finally… roberthstiver on Ex-Russian space boss question… charles allan on Unrepentant Corona arch-villai…
Aletho News
- Israel jails former Jerusalem minister under administrative detention order
- Biden unilaterally extends ‘national emergency’ targeting Syria
- Russian citizen killed in Israeli raid
- Andrew Bridgen and Fraser Myers clash in fiery debate on Covid vaccine harms
- NATO ‘s Great New Idea: ‘Let’s Start A War With China!’
- One Health: A Plan to ‘Surveil and Control Every Aspect of Life on Earth’?
- China won’t forget NATO’s ‘barbaric’ actions in Yugoslavia
- Assassination Bid on Putin to Provoke Furious Escalation… for Whom?
- EU plans to punish China for trade with Russia – FT
- US can’t explain what happened to Nord Stream – Russia
If Americans Knew
- Khader Adnan’s death & Israel’s decades of despotic military orders
- Fortas, Breyer, Brandeis, Frankfurter, Ginsburg: Israel partisans
- Invading Israeli forces kill 4 Palestinians including young woman
- Palestinian hunger striker Khader Adnan dies in prison
- Video: The youngest victims of Israel’s missiles
- AIPAC Israeli Economic Espionage Against U.S. Hits $366 Billion
- Palestinians Still Pay a Heavy Price for Israel’s Independence
- New poll: 44% of Dems say Israel is a ‘similar to apartheid,’ 41% support BDS
- Israeli soldiers shoot Palestinian man dead, seize body
- American senior citizen from Ohio held by Israel since 2021
Brownstone Institute
- The Problem of Lost Knowledge: Antibiotic Edition
- The Trouble with the Center
- Dr. Walensky’s Dishonorable Acts
- My Transition from Nuclear to Covid
- The Specter of Human Extinction
- What Good Comes from Gain-of-Function?
- Time to Read War and Peace by Leo Tolstoy
- America Will Never Give Up Its Ideals
- Like a Tweet, Lose Your Job
- Covid-Era Haiku
Richie Allen
- The Richie Allen Show Is On WhatsApp
- 700,000 UK Households Couldn’t Pay Rent Or Mortgage In April
- Education Secretary Says AI Should Do Marking & Lesson Plans
- Net Migration Could Reach Twice The Numbers Seen Before Brexit
- Blood Test Could Lead To Prosecution Of Sleepy Drivers
- Anti-Monarchy Protesters Accuse Police Of “Direct Attack On Democracy”
- Black Californians Could Receive $1.2 Million Each In Reparations
- AI Pioneer Quits Google Saying He Regrets His “Dangerous” Work
- BBC Journalist Says She’d Pay Reparations For Her Family’s Role In Irish Famine
- Kay Burley Warns “It’s All Over” If Temps Climb By 2 or 3 Degrees!
Not A Lot Of People Know That
- Green apprenticeships celebrated in honour of the Coronation
- Record Temperature Set Next To The Tarmac At Cordoba Airport
- A Heatwave In Spain
- The dirty secret behind premium ‘green’ energy deals
- Beatrice’s Missing Output–The Plot Thickens!
- Coronation Weather 1953
- Extreme Weather in 1903
- Facebook Censoring The Inconvenient Truth About Antarctic Temperatures
- Beatrice’s Missing Output
- Electric cars losing value twice as fast as petrol vehicles – drivers may lose £25,000
No Tricks Zone
- New Study: 90% Of Recent Warming Is From Shortwave Cloud Forcing…Humans Contributed 0.03°C
- Manmade: Studies Suggest That Wind Parks Cause Climate Change, Even Regional Drought
- April 2023 In Central Europe Cooler And Wetter Than Normal…Like The 1960s
- New Study: Climate Models Have Uncertainties, Errors Over 100x Larger Than Claimed Drivers Of Warming
- Where’s The Warming? April In Tokyo Hasn’t Warmed In 35 Years…Hachijo-jima Island In 80 Years!
- Scientists Employ Wit To Highlight The Lack of Climate Trends Across Greece Since The 1800s
- Let Them Ride Bikes! German Green Party Minister Uses Official Car To Fetch Her Forgotten Jacket
- Irony: German Bundestag Admits Conversion To Heat Pump Systems For Its Own Buildings Not Possible!
- Study: Northern Greenland Was Ice Free, Forested ~125k Years Ago, Adding 3 Meters To Sea Levels
- Leading German Politician Warns Proposed Climate Policies Could Lead To “Uprisings” And “Riots”
More Links
Contact:atheonews (at) gmail.com
Disclaimer
This site is provided as a research and reference tool. Although we make every reasonable effort to ensure that the information and data provided at this site are useful, accurate, and current, we cannot guarantee that the information and data provided here will be error-free. By using this site, you assume all responsibility for and risk arising from your use of and reliance upon the contents of this site.
This site and the information available through it do not, and are not intended to constitute legal advice. Should you require legal advice, you should consult your own attorney.
Nothing within this site or linked to by this site constitutes investment advice or medical advice.
Materials accessible from or added to this site by third parties, such as comments posted, are strictly the responsibility of the third party who added such materials or made them accessible and we neither endorse nor undertake to control, monitor, edit or assume responsibility for any such third-party material.
The posting of stories, commentaries, reports, documents and links (embedded or otherwise) on this site does not in any way, shape or form, implied or otherwise, necessarily express or suggest endorsement or support of any of such posted material or parts therein.
The word “alleged” is deemed to occur before the word “fraud.” Since the rule of law still applies. To peasants, at least.
Fair Use
This site contains copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democracy, scientific, and social justice issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a ‘fair use’ of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes. For more info go to: http://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/17/107.shtml. If you wish to use copyrighted material from this site for purposes of your own that go beyond ‘fair use’, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner.
DMCA Contact
This is information for anyone that wishes to challenge our “fair use” of copyrighted material.
If you are a legal copyright holder or a designated agent for such and you believe that content residing on or accessible through our website infringes a copyright and falls outside the boundaries of “Fair Use”, please send a notice of infringement by contacting atheonews@gmail.com.
We will respond and take necessary action immediately.
If notice is given of an alleged copyright violation we will act expeditiously to remove or disable access to the material(s) in question.
All 3rd party material posted on this website is copyright the respective owners / authors. Aletho News makes no claim of copyright on such material.
Leave a Reply