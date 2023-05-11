Former Disinformation Board Chief Nina Jankowicz Sues Fox News For “Defamation”
By Dan Frieth | Reclaim The Net | May 10, 2023
Nina Jankowicz, who previously served in the Biden administration as the leader of the now-defunct Disinformation Governance Board, has filed a defamation lawsuit against Fox News. The suit accuses the network of engaging in a “malicious campaign of destruction.”
She had previously hinted that she was considering a lawsuit.
We obtained a copy of the complaint for you here.
Jankowicz’s lawsuit, filed in Delaware state court, claims that Fox News mentioned her over 300 times throughout 2022 in both broadcast and online publications.
She says the network’s hosts and commentators spread lies about her. The suit specifically accuses Fox News of defaming Jankowicz by falsely stating that she was dismissed from the board and aimed to censor Americans’ speech. This coverage, according to the lawsuit, resulted in violent threats against her.
Jankowicz’s attorney, Rylee Sommers-Flanagan, states that her client has suffered “irreparable harm,” both personally and professionally, due to Fox News’ reporting.
“Fox’s coverage of Jankowicz was neither news nor political commentary; it was cheap, easy entertainment untethered from the facts, designed to make consumers believe that Jankowicz could and would suppress their speech,” the suit alleges. “Fox chose to lie about Jankowicz deliberately.”
Jankowicz was appointed executive director of DHS board back in 2022. The pushback against the board was swift as it was accused of violating the First Amendment. The board was soon suspended and eventually scrapped.
Share this:
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- More
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
Related
May 11, 2023 - Posted by aletho | Full Spectrum Dominance | United States
No comments yet.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Featured Video
They Told Us It Was Safe For Pregnant & Breastfeeding Women
or go to
Aletho News Archives – Video-Images
Book Review
Where Lyme Disease Came From and Why It Eludes Treatment
By David Swanson | CounterPunch | May 17, 2019
A new book called Bitten: The Secret History of Lyme Disease and Biological Weapons by Kris Newby adds significantly to our understanding of Lyme disease, while oddly seeming to avoid mention of what we already knew.
Newby claims (in 2019) that if a scientist named Willy Burgdorfer had not made a confession in 2013, the secret that Lyme disease came from a biological weapons program would have died with him. Yet, in 2004 Michael Christopher Carroll published a book called Lab 257: The Disturbing Story of the Government’s Secret Germ Laboratory. He appeared on several television shows to discuss the book, including on NBC’s Today Show, where the book was made a Today Show Book Club selection. Lab 257 hit the New York Times nonfiction bestseller list soon after its publication.
Newby’s book reaches the same conclusion as Carroll’s, namely that the most likely source of diseased ticks is Plum Island. Newby reaches this conclusion on page 224 after mentioning Plum Island only once in passing in a list of facilities on page 47 and otherwise avoiding it throughout the book. This is bizarre, because Newby’s book otherwise goes into great depth, and even chronicles extensive research efforts that lead largely to dead ends, and because there is information available about Plum Island, and because Carroll’s best-selling book seems to demand comment, supportive or dismissive or otherwise.
In fact, I think that, despite the avoidance of any discussion of Plum Island, Newby’s research complements Carroll’s quite well, strengthens the same general conclusion, and then adds significant new understanding. So, let’s look at what Carroll told us, and then at what Newby adds. … continue
Blog Roll
-
Join 2,734 other subscribers
Visits Since December 2009
- 6,324,309 hits
Looking for something?
Archives
Calendar
CategoriesAletho News Civil Liberties Corruption Deception Economics Environmentalism Ethnic Cleansing, Racism, Zionism Fake News False Flag Terrorism Full Spectrum Dominance Illegal Occupation Mainstream Media, Warmongering Malthusian Ideology, Phony Scarcity Militarism Progressive Hypocrite Russophobia Science and Pseudo-Science Solidarity and Activism Subjugation - Torture Supremacism, Social Darwinism Timeless or most popular Video War Crimes Wars for Israel
Tags9/11 Afghanistan Africa al-Qaeda Argentina Australia BBC Benjamin Netanyahu Brazil Canada CDC Central Intelligence Agency China CIA CNN Colombia Covid-19 COVID-19 Vaccine Da’esh Donald Trump Egypt European Union Facebook FBI FDA France Gaza Germany Google Hamas Hebron Hezbollah Hillary Clinton Human rights India Iran Iraq ISIS Israel Israeli settlement Japan Jerusalem Joe Biden Korea Latin America Lebanon Libya Middle East National Security Agency NATO New York Times North Korea NSA Obama Pakistan Palestine Qatar Russia Sanctions against Iran Saudi Arabia Syria The Guardian Turkey Twitter UAE UK Ukraine United Nations United States USA Venezuela Washington Post West Bank Yemen Zionism
Recent Comments
jbthring on Paris to Block Websites Sharin… John Edward Kendrick on New Federal Disinformation Off… papasha408 on NBC Host Worries No One Will B… John Edward Kendrick on Paris to Block Websites Sharin… Frank Bette on US developed AI tool to battle… papasha408 on Why American and Kiev regime m… papasha408 on Yes, Andrew Sullivan Demanded… tonyopmoc on They’re Coming To Take You… michael on They’re Coming To Take You… glock on They’re Coming To Take You… Pip on They’re Coming To Take You… jbthring on Andrew Bridgen and Fraser Myer…
Aletho News
- Former Disinformation Board Chief Nina Jankowicz Sues Fox News For “Defamation”
- US congressman explains ‘blowing up’ Taiwan comment
- Israel prevents foreign journalists from entering Gaza
- US blocks China’s effort to condemn Israeli attacks on Gaza at UN: Report
- Ukraine uses chemical weapons – Russian journalist
- Ukraine Seeking Advanced Weapons for ‘Next Counteroffensive’
- US confiscates assets of Russian businessman for ‘rebuilding Ukraine’
- Washington Wants War with China Served Hot, Not Cold
- Pakistan’s top court orders release of ex-PM khan, declares his arrest ‘invalid’
- Vice President of Imran Khan’s Opposition Party Arrested in Pakistan
If Americans Knew
- What’s standing in the way of an Israel-Gaza ceasefire? Israel wants to keep breaking int’l law
- Israeli Missiles Kill Eight Palestinians, Including A Child, In Gaza
- Israel closes Gaza crossings; possible serious deterioration of humanitarian conditions
- Israel has killed 20 journalists with impunity since 2000
- Israel attacks Gaza, killing 15 Palestinians, including women and children
- Khader Adnan’s death & Israel’s decades of despotic military orders
- Fortas, Breyer, Brandeis, Frankfurter, Ginsburg: Israel partisans
- Invading Israeli forces kill 4 Palestinians including young woman
- Palestinian hunger striker Khader Adnan dies in prison
- Video: The youngest victims of Israel’s missiles
Brownstone Institute
- E-Verify Is Deeply Dangerous
- The Treason of the Experts: Foreword
- The WHO Has Changed and Now It is a Threat
- Whatever Happened to the Healing Power of Positive Thinking?
- Biden’s Sham Compassion for His Covid Persecution Victims
- The Illusion of Consensus
- They’re Coming To Take You Away
- The Problem of Lost Knowledge: Antibiotic Edition
- The Trouble with the Center
- Dr. Walensky’s Dishonorable Acts
Richie Allen
- The Richie Allen Show Is On WhatsApp
- 700,000 UK Households Couldn’t Pay Rent Or Mortgage In April
- Education Secretary Says AI Should Do Marking & Lesson Plans
- Net Migration Could Reach Twice The Numbers Seen Before Brexit
- Blood Test Could Lead To Prosecution Of Sleepy Drivers
- Anti-Monarchy Protesters Accuse Police Of “Direct Attack On Democracy”
- Black Californians Could Receive $1.2 Million Each In Reparations
- AI Pioneer Quits Google Saying He Regrets His “Dangerous” Work
- BBC Journalist Says She’d Pay Reparations For Her Family’s Role In Irish Famine
- Kay Burley Warns “It’s All Over” If Temps Climb By 2 or 3 Degrees!
Not A Lot Of People Know That
- New Analysis Highlights Serious Errors And Bias In Latest IPCC Report
- Global Food Supply at Risk From Disastrous Response to So-Called ‘Nitrogen Crisis’
- EV Illusions
- The Price Of Virtue Signalling
- Green apprenticeships celebrated in honour of the Coronation
- Record Temperature Set Next To The Tarmac At Cordoba Airport
- A Heatwave In Spain
- The dirty secret behind premium ‘green’ energy deals
- Beatrice’s Missing Output–The Plot Thickens!
- Coronation Weather 1953
No Tricks Zone
- New Study: Warmer Temperatures Associated With A Reduction In Storms, High Winds
- NASA Data: Southern Hemisphere Cooled Over Past Decade…Northern Hemisphere No Rise!
- US Has Had An “Historic Winter” As “All Western States Have Seen Record Snowfall”
- New Study: 90% Of Recent Warming Is From Shortwave Cloud Forcing…Humans Contributed 0.03°C
- Manmade: Studies Suggest That Wind Parks Cause Climate Change, Even Regional Drought
- April 2023 In Central Europe Cooler And Wetter Than Normal…Like The 1960s
- New Study: Climate Models Have Uncertainties, Errors Over 100x Larger Than Claimed Drivers Of Warming
- Where’s The Warming? April In Tokyo Hasn’t Warmed In 35 Years…Hachijo-jima Island In 80 Years!
- Scientists Employ Wit To Highlight The Lack of Climate Trends Across Greece Since The 1800s
- Let Them Ride Bikes! German Green Party Minister Uses Official Car To Fetch Her Forgotten Jacket
More Links
Contact:atheonews (at) gmail.com
Disclaimer
This site is provided as a research and reference tool. Although we make every reasonable effort to ensure that the information and data provided at this site are useful, accurate, and current, we cannot guarantee that the information and data provided here will be error-free. By using this site, you assume all responsibility for and risk arising from your use of and reliance upon the contents of this site.
This site and the information available through it do not, and are not intended to constitute legal advice. Should you require legal advice, you should consult your own attorney.
Nothing within this site or linked to by this site constitutes investment advice or medical advice.
Materials accessible from or added to this site by third parties, such as comments posted, are strictly the responsibility of the third party who added such materials or made them accessible and we neither endorse nor undertake to control, monitor, edit or assume responsibility for any such third-party material.
The posting of stories, commentaries, reports, documents and links (embedded or otherwise) on this site does not in any way, shape or form, implied or otherwise, necessarily express or suggest endorsement or support of any of such posted material or parts therein.
The word “alleged” is deemed to occur before the word “fraud.” Since the rule of law still applies. To peasants, at least.
Fair Use
This site contains copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democracy, scientific, and social justice issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a ‘fair use’ of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes. For more info go to: http://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/17/107.shtml. If you wish to use copyrighted material from this site for purposes of your own that go beyond ‘fair use’, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner.
DMCA Contact
This is information for anyone that wishes to challenge our “fair use” of copyrighted material.
If you are a legal copyright holder or a designated agent for such and you believe that content residing on or accessible through our website infringes a copyright and falls outside the boundaries of “Fair Use”, please send a notice of infringement by contacting atheonews@gmail.com.
We will respond and take necessary action immediately.
If notice is given of an alleged copyright violation we will act expeditiously to remove or disable access to the material(s) in question.
All 3rd party material posted on this website is copyright the respective owners / authors. Aletho News makes no claim of copyright on such material.
Leave a Reply