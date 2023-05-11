Former Disinformation Board Chief Nina Jankowicz Sues Fox News For “Defamation”

Nina Jankowicz, who previously served in the Biden administration as the leader of the now-defunct Disinformation Governance Board, has filed a defamation lawsuit against Fox News. The suit accuses the network of engaging in a “malicious campaign of destruction.”

She had previously hinted that she was considering a lawsuit.

We obtained a copy of the complaint for you here.

Jankowicz’s lawsuit, filed in Delaware state court, claims that Fox News mentioned her over 300 times throughout 2022 in both broadcast and online publications.

She says the network’s hosts and commentators spread lies about her. The suit specifically accuses Fox News of defaming Jankowicz by falsely stating that she was dismissed from the board and aimed to censor Americans’ speech. This coverage, according to the lawsuit, resulted in violent threats against her.

Jankowicz’s attorney, Rylee Sommers-Flanagan, states that her client has suffered “irreparable harm,” both personally and professionally, due to Fox News’ reporting.

“Fox’s coverage of Jankowicz was neither news nor political commentary; it was cheap, easy entertainment untethered from the facts, designed to make consumers believe that Jankowicz could and would suppress their speech,” the suit alleges. “Fox chose to lie about Jankowicz deliberately.”

Jankowicz was appointed executive director of DHS board back in 2022. The pushback against the board was swift as it was accused of violating the First Amendment. The board was soon suspended and eventually scrapped.