Mishaal: Palestinians are unanimous in rejecting deal of the century

Former head of Hamas’s political bureau Khaled Mishaal has expressed the Palestinian people’s rejection of the US deal of the century and its economic conference in Bahrain.

In televised remarks on Tuesday, Mishaal described the deal of the century as “suspicious, poisonous and aimed at liquidating the Palestinian cause,” affirming that “the Palestinian people are unanimous in rejecting the deal and will not allow it to take place.”

“The deal of the century has no future and will be doomed to failure, God willing,” he said.

“There are Palestinian constants and red lines our people are adherent to and they will not accept any bargaining over them,” the Hamas official added.

He accused some Arab regimes of attempting to sell out Palestine which he described as “the Jewel of the Arabs” through accepting bribes coming from their own money.

“Those who have internal crises and agendas and want to sacrifice Palestine for their own sake and to please American are mistaken and committing a crime against Palestine. If they want to gamble, they should gamble with what they have,” he stressed.

He said that Israel can never be part of any solution or the region, describing it as an enemy of the Palestinian people and the Arab nation.