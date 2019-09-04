Aletho News

When is the News Not the News? – #PropagandaWatch

Corbett • 09/04/2019

So when is the news not the news? When it’s simply ignored by the mockingbird media, of course. Join James for today’s exploration of yet another tool in the propagandists’ toolbox in this week’s edition of #PropagandaWatch.

SHOW NOTES
A Structural Reevaluation of the Collapse of World Trade Center 7

Draft Report

The Myth of Journalistic Objectivity

“The News” is a Social Construct. It is Used to Program You.

“WTC 7 Did Not Collapse from Fire” – Dr. Leroy Hulsey, UAF, Sept. 6, 2017

Building 7 Study to Be Released September 3: I Need Your Help to Spread It Far and Wide

