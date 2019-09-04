When is the News Not the News? – #PropagandaWatch
Corbett • 09/04/2019
So when is the news not the news? When it’s simply ignored by the mockingbird media, of course. Join James for today’s exploration of yet another tool in the propagandists’ toolbox in this week’s edition of #PropagandaWatch.
Watch this video on BitChute / DTube / Minds.com
SHOW NOTES
A Structural Reevaluation of the Collapse of World Trade Center 7
The Myth of Journalistic Objectivity
“The News” is a Social Construct. It is Used to Program You.
“WTC 7 Did Not Collapse from Fire” – Dr. Leroy Hulsey, UAF, Sept. 6, 2017
Building 7 Study to Be Released September 3: I Need Your Help to Spread It Far and Wide
Share this:
Related
September 4, 2019 - Posted by aletho | False Flag Terrorism, Mainstream Media, Warmongering, Science and Pseudo-Science, Timeless or most popular, Video | 9/11, United States, WTC-7
No comments yet.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Featured Video
When is the News Not the News? – #PropagandaWatch
For more videos go to the Aletho News – Video Category
or go to
Aletho News Archives – Video-Images
From the Archives
U.S. Human Radiation Experiments Covered up by Public Broadcasting
By William Boardman | Reader Supported News | January 8, 2014
The bomb will not start a chain reaction in the water, converting it all to gas and letting all the ships on all the oceans drop down to the bottom. It will not blow out the bottom of the sea and let all the water run down the hole. It will not destroy gravity. I am not an atomic playboy.
– Vice Admiral William P. Blandy, Bikini bomb test commander, July 25, 1946
When the military scientists of an advanced technological nation deliberately explode their largest nuclear bomb (and 66 others) over Pacific islands and use the opportunities to study the effects of radiation on nearby native people, which group is best described as “savage”? And what should you call the people who prevent a documentary about these American post-war crimes from reaching a wide audience in the United States? … continue
Aletho News Original Content
Three Mile Island, Global Warming and the CIA
By Aletho News | January 9, 2012
This article will examine some of the connections between the US and UK National Security apparatus and the appearance of the anthropogenic global warming (AGW) theory beginning after the accident at Three Mile Island. … continue
~
Also by Aletho News:
March 8, 2011
Investment bankers salivate over North Africa
February 25, 2010
Look out for the nuclear bomb coming with your electric bill
February 7, 2010
The saturated fat scam: What’s the real story?
December 26, 2009
There’s more to climate fraud than just tax hikes
About Aletho News’ Name
Blog Roll
-
Visits Since December 2009
- 3,636,971 hits
Looking for something?
Archives
Calendar
CategoriesAletho News Civil Liberties Corruption Deception Economics Environmentalism Ethnic Cleansing, Racism, Zionism Fake News False Flag Terrorism Full Spectrum Dominance Illegal Occupation Mainstream Media, Warmongering Militarism Nuclear Power Progressive Hypocrite Russophobia Science and Pseudo-Science Solidarity and Activism Subjugation - Torture Supremacism, Social Darwinism Timeless or most popular Video War Crimes Wars for Israel
Tags9/11 Afghanistan Africa AIPAC al-Qaeda Argentina Australia BBC Benjamin Netanyahu Brazil Canada Central Intelligence Agency China CIA CNN Colombia Da’esh Donald Trump Egypt European Union Facebook FBI France Gaza Germany Google Hamas Hebron Hezbollah Hillary Clinton Human rights India International Solidarity Movement Iran Iraq Iraq War ISIS Israel Israeli settlement Japan Jeremy Corbyn Jerusalem John Kerry Latin America Lebanon Libya Middle East Military National Security Agency NATO New York Times North Korea NSA Obama Pakistan Palestine Press TV Qatar Russia Sanctions against Iran Saudi Arabia Syria The Guardian Turkey UAE UK Ukraine United Nations United States USA Venezuela Washington Post West Bank Yemen Zionism
Latest Comments
GGH on The Official Story of the Coll… Sparrow on US posts $15mn bounty for help… Brian Harry, Austral… on UN calls out US, UK & Fran… Brian Harry, Austral… on US posts $15mn bounty for help… Brian Harry, Austral… on US imposes sanctions on Iran’s… Brian Harry, Austral… on The Official Story of the Coll… tsisageya on US imposes sanctions on Iran’s… tsisageya on US imposes sanctions on Iran’s… tsisageya on US posts $15mn bounty for help… tsisageya on US posts $15mn bounty for help… tsisageya on US posts $15mn bounty for help… tsisageya on US posts $15mn bounty for help… tsisageya on US posts $15mn bounty for help… tsisageya on US posts $15mn bounty for help… tsisageya on US posts $15mn bounty for help…
Aletho News
- When is the News Not the News? – #PropagandaWatch September 4, 2019
- The Official Story of the Collapse of WTC Building 7 Lies in Ruins September 4, 2019
- US imposes sanctions on Iran’s shipping network September 4, 2019
- US posts $15mn bounty for help with ‘disrupting’ finances of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps September 4, 2019
- UNRWA’s existence might be contested, but it is essential for Palestine refugees September 4, 2019
- How to confront Israel’s annexation of the occupied West Bank September 4, 2019
- Imprisoned Stratfor hacker & WikiLeaks source moved to Virginia to ‘testify against Assange’ September 4, 2019
- UN calls out US, UK & France for complicity in Yemen war crimes September 4, 2019
- ‘Hostile news policy’: US-funded Arabic channel exposé unites Iraqi Sunnia & Shia v foreign meddling September 4, 2019
- Is Vaccine Safety Too Dangerous for Us to Discuss? September 3, 2019
- The Future of the Spectacle … or How the West Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Reality Police September 3, 2019
- Is the U.S. Government the Enemy of the People? America’s Lost Liberties, Post-9/11 September 3, 2019
- ‘Only True Safety is Ending Arms Race, Doing Away With Nuclear Weapons’ – Prof September 3, 2019
- Hundreds Take Part in Direct Action against UK Arms Trade with Israel September 3, 2019
- Facebook threatens to block Palestine news site for using the term ‘Hezbollah’ September 3, 2019
- Japan won’t join US-led maritime coalition in Gulf: Report September 3, 2019
- Iran’s Rouhani Rules Out Any Bilateral Talks with US September 3, 2019
- It’s Necessary to Find Way to Counter US, Otherwise Nuclear Deal Won’t Be Only Loss: Zarif September 3, 2019
If Americans Knew
More Links
Contact:atheonews (at) gmail.com
disclaimer
This site is provided as a research and reference tool. Although we make every reasonable effort to ensure that the information and data provided at this site are useful, accurate, and current, we cannot guarantee that the information and data provided here will be error-free. By using this site, you assume all responsibility for and risk arising from your use of and reliance upon the contents of this site.
This site and the information available through it do not, and are not intended to constitute legal advice. Should you require legal advice, you should consult your own attorney.
Nothing within this site or linked to by this site constitutes investment advice or medical advice.
Materials accessible from or added to this site by third parties, such as comments posted, are strictly the responsibility of the third party who added such materials or made them accessible and we neither endorse nor undertake to control, monitor, edit or assume responsibility for any such third-party material.
The posting of stories, commentaries, reports, documents and links (embedded or otherwise) on this site does not in any way, shape or form, implied or otherwise, necessarily express or suggest endorsement or support of any of such posted material or parts therein.
The word "alleged" is deemed to occur before the word "fraud." Since the rule of law still applies. To peasants, at least.
Fair Use
This site contains copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democracy, scientific, and social justice issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes. For more info go to: http://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/17/107.shtml. If you wish to use copyrighted material from this site for purposes of your own that go beyond 'fair use', you must obtain permission from the copyright owner.
DMCA Contact
This is information for anyone that wishes to challenge our “fair use” of copyrighted material.
If you are a legal copyright holder or a designated agent for such and you believe that content residing on or accessible through our website infringes a copyright and falls outside the boundaries of “Fair Use”, please send a notice of infringement by contacting atheonews@gmail.com.
We will respond and take necessary action immediately.
If notice is given of an alleged copyright violation we will act expeditiously to remove or disable access to the material(s) in question.
All 3rd party material posted on this website is copyright the respective owners / authors. Aletho News makes no claim of copyright on such material.
Site infoAletho News
Blog at WordPress.com.
Leave a Reply