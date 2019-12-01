Aletho News

  1. moshe sugaryberg will get 2 votes.

    Comment by 5 dancing shlomos | December 1, 2019 | Reply

  2. When Bloomberg speaks of freedom and justice he is only speaking of freedom and justice for the Jews, NOT FOR THE NON-JEWS. For Pete Sake, the promise of the Jew religion to the jew people is the subjugation of the non-Jew.

    Comment by Robert Browning | December 1, 2019 | Reply

  3. Bloomberg….Another Dual Passport owner with dubious allegiance to the USA…..

    Comment by Brian Harry, Australia | December 1, 2019 | Reply

  4. The picture in this analysis is all that is necessary to know where this Jews allegiance.

    Is international Jewry, and its omnipresence in America, taking shape as never before?

    Is their relentless pursuit to power and control for greater Israel, a subjugation of all other people, coming to this?

    Will his media empire and that which promotes all things Jewish, persist in proclaiming this billionaire as fit to be the president of the United States?

    Will his dual citizenship even be questioned, lest such questioning will be attacked as anti-Semitic?

    And where will his loyalty be, really? The answer is so obvious as to be blinding. But, are Americans so already blinded as to trumpet this man as a president of… both.

    Comment by michael | December 1, 2019 | Reply


