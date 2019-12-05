US not sending 14,000 troops to Mideast: Pentagon
Press TV – December 5, 2019
The Pentagon has denied a report concerning the expansion of US military presence in the Middle East.
The denial came in reaction to an article published in the Wall Street Journal on Wednesday.
The paper claimed that Washington was weighing the deployment of fourteen-thousand additional troops and a dozen of naval vessels in the region, to counter alleged threats from Iran.
A Pentagon spokesman, however, said that they were not considering sending additional troops to the Middle East.
“To be clear, the reporting is wrong. The U.S. is not considering sending 14,000 additional troops to the Middle East,” Alyssa Farah tweeted.
December 5, 2019 - Posted by aletho | Fake News, Mainstream Media, Warmongering | United States, Wall Street Journal
America’s Jews Are Driving America’s Wars
Shouldn’t they recuse themselves when dealing with the Middle East?
By Philip Giraldi • Unz Review • September 19, 2017
I spoke recently at a conference on America’s war party where afterwards an elderly gentleman came up to me and asked, “Why doesn’t anyone ever speak honestly about the six-hundred-pound gorilla in the room? Nobody has mentioned Israel in this conference and we all know it’s American Jews with all their money and power who are supporting every war in the Middle East for Netanyahu? Shouldn’t we start calling them out and not letting them get away with it?” … continue
Three Mile Island, Global Warming and the CIA
By Aletho News | January 9, 2012
This article will examine some of the connections between the US and UK National Security apparatus and the appearance of the anthropogenic global warming (AGW) theory beginning after the accident at Three Mile Island. … continue
March 8, 2011
Investment bankers salivate over North Africa
February 25, 2010
Look out for the nuclear bomb coming with your electric bill
February 7, 2010
The saturated fat scam: What’s the real story?
December 26, 2009
There’s more to climate fraud than just tax hikes
