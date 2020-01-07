Turkey, Russia, Iran officials discuss latest developments in region
Russian Defence Minister Sergey Shoygu [Wikipedia]
MEMO | January 7, 2020
Senior officials from Turkey, Russia and Iran discussed the latest developments in the Middle East and North Africa region yesterday.
The Russian Ministry of Defence said the country’s Defence Minister Sergey Shoygu discussed the developments in the Middle East and Libya during a telephone conversation with the head of the Turkish intelligence organisation, Hakan Fidan. The two officials also discussed joint actions to reduce tensions in the region.
The statement added that Shoygu also spoke to Iranian Chief of Staff, Mohammad Bagheri, during which they discussed steps to reduce tensions in the region following Friday’s assassination of Iran’s Commander of the Quds Force, Qassem Soleimani, in a US drone attack near Baghdad airport.
Tensions between Washington and Tehran escalated following Soleimani’s assassination, while, Tehran announced that it would respond “harshly” to the assassination.
