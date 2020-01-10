Pompeo: I Lied About Soleimani ‘Imminent Attacks’
By Daniel McAdams | Ron Paul Institute | January 10, 2020
Trump’s neoconservative Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, is a man unafraid to admit to being a liar. In fact he seems to revel in his ability to lie to the American people.
Remember just a week ago when Pompeo told us that the US absolutely HAD to send in a drone to assassinate Iran’s top general, Qassim Soleimani, while he was in Iraq on a peace mission because he was planning “imminent attacks” on US personnel and interests in the Middle East.
These claims were crafted to blunt any criticism of the blatantly illegal act of killing a top military officer of a country with which you are not at war in a third country (which forbade the attack on its soil) with which you are allied. Americans raising concerns about the murder of Soleimani were to be made to look unpatriotic if they objected: “you mean you WANT Americans die??”
That’s how propaganda works.
Then when the smoke clears, you laugh it all off and admit it was all a lie. As Pompeo did last night.
Speaking on the Laura Ingraham program, Mike Pompeo admitted that the neocon idea of “imminent ” and the normal idea of “imminent ” are two very different things.
“We don’t know precisely when and we don’t know precisely where (the attacks might take place), but it was real,” he told Ingraham.
But if you don’t know when and don’t know where (and presumably don’t know how), on what basis did Pompeo and the Trump Administration sell the idea that he had to be killed immediately lest untold numbers of Americans be killed?
And how can we believe Pompeo that Soleimani was behind the initial rocket attacks on an Iraqi base housing US troops, that a US contractor was killed by Soleimani’s forces at that base, and that Soleimani was behind the “attacks” (vandalism) on the US embassy in Baghdad?
In other words, if the central justification for the murder of Soleimani is an admitted lie, who in his right mind would believe the official version of the antecedents to the murder?
While proudly lying day and night, Pompeo professes to be a great Christian – at the same time he pushed Trump to murder the architect of the anti-ISIS counterinsurgency (Soleimani) that saved hundreds of thousands of Syrian Christian lives.
Something smells sulfurous about Pompeo…
“We lied, we cheated, we stole, we had entire training courses. It reminds me of the glory of the American experiment”……..Mike Pompeo, talking about his days in the CIA.
If this is an example of the people in the CIA(and I believe it is) then, what hope is there for the American people in future…..Your leaders not only openly LiE, they brag about it……..How can YOU allow this? Your rulers have nothing but contempt for YOU.
Once again, “WHO IS THE CIA ACCOUNTABLE TO”?
Comment by Brian Harry, Australia | January 10, 2020 |
Pompeo is an anti-Christian. He loves Moshiach.
Comment by Robert Browning | January 10, 2020 |
Excellent takedown of Pompeo! I simply can’t decide whom I detest more: Pompeo, Pence, Trump, the Graham Cracker, Bolton, or Nikki Baby…among numerous others. Perhaps I can distill all into one Zionist combination: Adelson-Netanyahu — on each end of the worst “entangling alliance” possible, a danger we were presciently advised of by, inter alia, Washington and Jefferson some 250 years ago. All of these vermin are collectively and avidly taking all the potential good from the formerly said-to-be “land of the free and home of the brave” and turning it into Zionized America. We need a Second Declaration of Independence and a Relentless Purge of the Cult (Tribe) of Evil Whose (Jew and ‘Christian’ Alike) Loyalties Lie in and Whose Policies Adhere to a Certain Shi*ty/Cancerous Entity/Monster Whose Early Cult Members Invaded from Europe and Continue to Occupy Middle East Real Estate! Yes, the smell of sulfur lingers and permeates….
Pity the Palestinians. I have no pity for or allegiance to those of us who call ourselves “Americans.”
Comment by roberthstiver | January 10, 2020 |