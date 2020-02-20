Aletho News

ΑΛΗΘΩΣ

Hamas delegation meets Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister

MEMO | February 20, 2020

A senior Hamas delegation has met with Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov in Doha, the capital of Qatar.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the Islamic Resistance Movement said that its delegation was led by the head of its International Office, Mousa Abu Marzook, accompanied by Political Bureau member Sami Khater and the former leader of its Political Bureau, Khaled Meshaal, as well as its representative in Moscow.

The Hamas delegation briefed Bogdanov on the latest political developments in the Palestinian cause, including the US “deal of the century”.

They reiterated that the deal is targeting the Palestinian people, their legitimate right to return and the efforts to establish an independent and sovereign state, which is why it has been rejected not only by the movement, but also all segments of Palestinian society.

Bogdanov reaffirmed his country’s support for the Palestinian people and rejection of any “peace plan” rejected by them. Russia, he explained, is ready to provide support for the Palestinians in order to end the internal division and achieve the national unity that is the key to achieving their legitimate objectives.

Furthermore, the Russian official stressed that the Israeli-Palestinian conflict should be solved on the basis of international law, including UN General Assembly resolutions and the Arab Peace Initiative.

February 20, 2020 - Posted by | Ethnic Cleansing, Racism, Zionism, Illegal Occupation | , , ,

1 Comment »

  1. “Furthermore, the Russian official stressed that the Israeli-Palestinian conflict should be solved on the basis of international law, including UN General Assembly resolutions and the Arab Peace Initiative”.

    I know his intentions are good, but Israel routinely ignores UN General Assembly resolutions urging it to behave in a fair and decent manner, towards the Palestinians……..Israel has NO intention of taking their “Jackboots” off the necks of the Palestinians……and the USA Government, just looks the other way, and whistles Dixie…….

    Like

    Comment by Brian Harry, Australia | February 20, 2020 | Reply


