SHOCKING DEVELOPMENT: Koch/Soros Think Tank Isn’t Promoting World Peace After All

03/04/2020

Daniel McAdams joins us today to discuss his recent article, “The Koch-Soros Quincy Project: A Train Wreck of Neocon and ‘Humanitarian’ Interventionists.” We talk about the Quincy Institute, its supporters, and how they are using phony opposition to keep “anti-war” advocates in service of the US empire’s “forever war” agenda.

SHOW NOTES
Koch and Soros Team Up For World Peace! WTF?

The Koch-Soros Quincy Project: A Train Wreck of Neocon and ‘Humanitarian’ Interventionists

Ron Paul Institute for Peace and Propserity

Ron Paul Liberty Report

Daniel McAdams on The Corbett Report

 

