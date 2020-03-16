Israeli historian Ilan Pappé on the ethnic cleansing of Palestine
If Americans Knew | March 16, 2020
Ilan Pappé is an Israeli historian who is currently a professor at the University of Exeter in England. His book, “The Ethnic Cleansing of Palestine,” was based on declassified Israeli archives.The video is by filmmaker Porter Speakman Jr.
A trailer for Speakman’s film, “With God On Our Side,” can be viewed at https://vimeo.com/ondemand/490.
A long interview with Pappé can be viewed at https://youtu.be/32667KycvJE?t=139
For another book on the founding of Israel, see “Against Our Better Judgment: The hidden history of how the U.S. was used to create Israel” by Alison Weir. The book is available on Amazon at https://www.amazon.com/Against-Our-Be…
March 16, 2020 - Posted by aletho | Ethnic Cleansing, Racism, Zionism, Timeless or most popular, Video, War Crimes | Human rights, Israel, Palestine, Zionism
