Fletcher Prouty Explains Invention and Use of Term “Fossil Fuels”
The Auto Channel | August 20, 2018
Col. Prouty spent 9 of his 23 year military career in the Pentagon (1955-1964): 2 years with the Secretary of Defense, 2 years with the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and 5 years with Headquarters, U.S. Air Force. In 1955 he was appointed the first “Focal Point” officer between the CIA and the Air Force for Clandestine Operations per National Security Council Directive 5412. He was Briefing Officer for the Secretary of Defense (1960-1961), and for the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.
Share this:
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- More
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
Related
June 28, 2020 - Posted by aletho | Deception, Malthusian Ideology, Phony Scarcity, Timeless or most popular, Video
No comments yet.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Featured Video
Fletcher Prouty Explains Invention and Use of Term “Fossil Fuels”
For more videos go to the Aletho News – Video Category
or go to
Aletho News Archives – Video-Images
In Memoriam
Hafte Tir Bombing: A Blast which Shocked the Iranian People
By Robert Fantina | American Herald Tribune | June 26, 2020
In 1979, the people of Iran successfully and mainly peacefully overthrew the United States-supported government, led by the brutal autocrat, the Shah of Iran. In ridding themselves of this repressive dictator and freeing themselves from the shackles of U.S. imperialism, they established the Islamic Republic of Iran.
While the revolution had widespread popular support, as does the government to this day, it was not without opposition groups. The MEK (Mujahedin-e Khalq, or the People’s Muhajedin Organization of Iran), is one such opposition organization. It is a violent terrorist group that is currently supported by the U.S. government. Members of the MEK have never accepted the revolution, and on June 28, 1981, three years after the revolution, they bombed the Islamic Republic Party headquarters in Tehran. This horrendous crime was committed during a meeting of party leaders, and killed seventy-three people, including the Chief Justice, Ayatollah Mohammad Beheshti, who had been a leader in the revolution.
Thirty-nine years have passed, but the memory of these martyrs has not dimmed.
Hujjat al-Islam Seyyed Mehdi Qureshi, Islamic Revolution Leader Representative in Iran’s West Azarbaijan Province, commented that “Iran’s stable position has been achieved thanks to the bravery of the martyrs.” Those martyrs’ names, many in addition to those who died on June 28, 1981, are etched upon the hearts of the Iranian people, and include General Qassem Soleimani, murdered by the U.S. in January of this year. … continue
Aletho News Original Content
Three Mile Island, Global Warming and the CIA
By Aletho News | January 9, 2012
This article will examine some of the connections between the US and UK National Security apparatus and the appearance of the anthropogenic global warming (AGW) theory beginning after the accident at Three Mile Island. … continue
About Aletho News’ Name
Blog Roll
-
Visits Since December 2009
- 3,938,762 hits
Looking for something?
Archives
Calendar
CategoriesAletho News Civil Liberties Corruption Deception Economics Environmentalism Ethnic Cleansing, Racism, Zionism Fake News False Flag Terrorism Full Spectrum Dominance Illegal Occupation Mainstream Media, Warmongering Militarism Nuclear Power Progressive Hypocrite Russophobia Science and Pseudo-Science Solidarity and Activism Subjugation - Torture Supremacism, Social Darwinism Timeless or most popular Video War Crimes Wars for Israel
Tags9/11 Afghanistan Africa AIPAC al-Qaeda Argentina Australia BBC Benjamin Netanyahu Bolivia Brazil Canada Central Intelligence Agency China CIA CNN Colombia Da’esh Donald Trump Egypt European Union Facebook FBI France Gaza Germany Google Hamas Hebron Hezbollah Hillary Clinton Human rights India Iran Iraq ISIS Israel Israeli settlement Japan Jeremy Corbyn Jerusalem John Kerry Korea Latin America Lebanon Libya Middle East Military National Security Agency NATO New York Times North Korea NSA Obama Pakistan Palestine Press TV Qatar Russia Sanctions against Iran Saudi Arabia Syria The Guardian Turkey UAE UK Ukraine United Nations United States USA Venezuela Washington Post West Bank Yemen Zionism
Latest Comments
brianharryaustralia on Zuckerberg loses $7.2 BILLION… brianharryaustralia on Zuckerberg loses $7.2 BILLION… Werner on Zuckerberg loses $7.2 BILLION… roberthstiver on Dozens treated for chlorine ex… brianharryaustralia on North Korea: ‘Only optio… brianharryaustralia on Belgium Urges Sanctions agains… brianharryaustralia on US House of Representatives Co… brianharryaustralia on Minnesota cops ‘trained by Isr… brianharryaustralia on Flagging U.S. Credibility at V… Bolshevictim on Facebook consigns PragerU to ‘… whatsinaname on How Venezuela helped defeat Ca… roberthstiver on Flagging U.S. Credibility at V… jbthring on Minnesota cops ‘trained by Isr… jbthring on How Venezuela helped defeat Ca… brianharryaustralia on Covid-19 was in Spanish sewage…
Aletho News
- Fletcher Prouty Explains Invention and Use of Term “Fossil Fuels” June 28, 2020
- NYT takes anti-Russian hysteria to new level with report on Russian ‘bounty’ for US troops June 28, 2020
- Trump & Pence never briefed on ‘Russian bounties for Taliban’, NYT story ‘inaccurate’ – US intelligence chief June 28, 2020
- Hafte Tir Bombing: A Blast which Shocked the Iranian People June 28, 2020
- Zuckerberg loses $7.2 BILLION after corporate ad boycott pressing Facebook to police ‘hate speech’ June 27, 2020
- US House of Representatives Committee Proposes $3.8 Billion to Fund Anti-Russia Measures in 2021 June 27, 2020
- Belgium Urges Sanctions against Israel if it Annexes West Bank June 27, 2020
- UAE conceals news about normalising ties with Israel June 27, 2020
- Taliban Refute Reports on Russia’s Alleged Role in Killings of US Troops in Afghanistan June 27, 2020
- Davos: the birthplace of a New World Government? But who are the parents? June 27, 2020
- North Korea: ‘Only option left to counter nuclear with nuclear’ June 27, 2020
- Covid-19 was in Spanish sewage as early as MARCH 2019, study claims June 27, 2020
- How Venezuela helped defeat Canada’s Security Council bid June 27, 2020
- Too little, too late: Kosovo President Thaçi’s indictment for war crimes 20 years ago isn’t justice for Serbia, it’s a travesty June 26, 2020
- Flagging U.S. Credibility at Vienna Arms Control Talks June 26, 2020
- UN Warns Many Will “Starve to Death” in Yemen as Saudi Fuel Blockade Hinders COVID-19 Battle June 26, 2020
- The Fall of Eliot Engel: Israel-Firster Defeated in Congressional Primary June 26, 2020
- Israel honors cyber-terrorists behind May attack on Iranian port June 26, 2020
If Americans Knew
Indian Punchline
- US-China trade deal unravels. What next? June 28, 2020
Not A Lot Of People Know That
- Ireland’s Most Expensive Suicide Letter June 27, 2020
- Siberian Heatwave–Climate Or Weather? June 27, 2020
- Swansea Bay–The Basic Facts June 26, 2020
More Links
Contact:atheonews (at) gmail.com
Disclaimer
This site is provided as a research and reference tool. Although we make every reasonable effort to ensure that the information and data provided at this site are useful, accurate, and current, we cannot guarantee that the information and data provided here will be error-free. By using this site, you assume all responsibility for and risk arising from your use of and reliance upon the contents of this site.
This site and the information available through it do not, and are not intended to constitute legal advice. Should you require legal advice, you should consult your own attorney.
Nothing within this site or linked to by this site constitutes investment advice or medical advice.
Materials accessible from or added to this site by third parties, such as comments posted, are strictly the responsibility of the third party who added such materials or made them accessible and we neither endorse nor undertake to control, monitor, edit or assume responsibility for any such third-party material.
The posting of stories, commentaries, reports, documents and links (embedded or otherwise) on this site does not in any way, shape or form, implied or otherwise, necessarily express or suggest endorsement or support of any of such posted material or parts therein.
The word “alleged” is deemed to occur before the word “fraud.” Since the rule of law still applies. To peasants, at least.
Fair Use
This site contains copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democracy, scientific, and social justice issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a ‘fair use’ of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes. For more info go to: http://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/17/107.shtml. If you wish to use copyrighted material from this site for purposes of your own that go beyond ‘fair use’, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner.
DMCA Contact
This is information for anyone that wishes to challenge our “fair use” of copyrighted material.
If you are a legal copyright holder or a designated agent for such and you believe that content residing on or accessible through our website infringes a copyright and falls outside the boundaries of “Fair Use”, please send a notice of infringement by contacting atheonews@gmail.com.
We will respond and take necessary action immediately.
If notice is given of an alleged copyright violation we will act expeditiously to remove or disable access to the material(s) in question.
All 3rd party material posted on this website is copyright the respective owners / authors. Aletho News makes no claim of copyright on such material.
Site infoAletho News
Blog at WordPress.com.
Leave a Reply