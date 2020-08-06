Aletho News

ΑΛΗΘΩΣ

Israeli Forces Destroy Irrigation Ponds in Jordan Valley

Palestine Chronicle | August 6, 2020

Israeli occupation forces today destroyed irrigation ponds in the al-Jiftlik village, located near Jericho in the Jordan Valley, said a local municipal source.

Mayor of al-Jiftlik, Ahmad Abu Ghanem, said the Israeli occupation destroyed three ponds that were used to irrigate 70 dunums of village land, filling them with debris to discontinue their use.

Yesterday, Israeli forces uprooted and seized some 100 palm trees in the village.

Israel has severely restricted Palestinian access to water in the area, particularly the 23 underground wells used for agriculture. Local water springs are susceptible to dryness and depletion as a result of Israel’s control over water.

The Israeli water company, Mekorot, has depleted the wells and has been granted a monopoly on the drilling, restoration, distribution and selling of Palestinian water. In contrast, Palestinians have been forbidden from constructing new wells or restoring existing ones.

August 6, 2020 - Posted by | Ethnic Cleansing, Racism, Zionism | , , ,

2 Comments »

  1. Well, ‘they’ sure have been busy of late!

    Was up for an hour in Breitbart before their Israel loving moderators marked it as spam…https://www.richardsilverstein.com/2020/08/04/breaking-israel-bombed-beirut/#comments

    https://youtu.be/ztzzbAacv_4. Infrared short video of ?

    https://www.globalresearch.ca/breaking-israel-bombed-beirut/5720298

    August 5, 2020

    Trump Breaks “Taiwan Tripwire” After Israel Obliterates Beirut Port Following Pakistan Nuke Threat

    By: Sorcha Faal,

     http://www.whatdoesitmean.com/index3294.htm

    https://www.middleeastmonitor.com/20200805-ex-israel-mk-declares-lebanon-blast-as-gift-from-god/

    https://uk.reuters.com/article/uk-lebanon-security-wheat/after-blast-lebanon-has-less-than-a-months-grain-reserves-idUKKCN2502VV  ps Ex NSA asset Jim Stone suggested several days ago that was Israel’s real 🎯

    Liked by 2 people

    Comment by Leland Roth | August 6, 2020 | Reply

  2. Bastards. Psychotics. State Terrorists.

    Like

    Comment by roberthstiver | August 6, 2020 | Reply


Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

« Previous |