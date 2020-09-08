Aletho News

ΑΛΗΘΩΣ

Why Aren’t Insurers 9/11 Truthers? – Questions For Corbett

Corbett • 09/08/2020

Podcast: Play in new window | Download | Embed

As we approach the 19th anniversary of the 9/11 false flag, Leonard writes in to ask about the insurers who paid Silverstein and his cohorts over four and a half billion dollars as a result of those attacks. Why did the insurers never investigate the possibility of controlled demolition? Why did they pay out billions of dollars without calling the official 9/11 narrative into question? James investigates.

Watch on Archive / BitChute / LBRY / Minds.com / YouTube or Download the mp4

SHOW NOTES:

9/11 Trillions: Follow the Money

Insurers Agree to Pay Billions at Ground Zero

Double Indemnity

Shapiro admits Silverstein phoned insurers about demolishing WTC7

Silverstein says WTC7 redesign ready in April of 2000

World Trade Center owner suing airlines for billions for 9/11 attacks

World Trade Center owners’ bid to sue airlines for 9/11 attacks blocked

Airline defendants to pay $95 million in 9/11 settlement

Con Ed and Insurers Sue Port Authority Over 7 World Trade

Con Ed suit against Silverstein and Citigroup at 7 WTC dismissed

Silverstein cleared of blame for 7 World Trade’s fall on 9/11

10 Major Shareholders in Swiss Re (is actually one)

Meet The Billionaire Developer Who Rebuilt The World Trade Center To Heal New York After 9/11

The Bonds of August: Refinancing the Twin Towers on the eve of destruction

Insurers scramble to avoid 9/11-style coronavirus backlash

September 8, 2020 - Posted by | Deception, False Flag Terrorism, Timeless or most popular, Video | ,

No comments yet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

« Previous |