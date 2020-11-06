Willem Engel interviews Ivor Cummins
Willem Engel with Ivor Cummins, November 4, 2020
[Dutch opening ~18 seconds, English after that]
Ivor Cummins BE(Chem) CEng MIEI PMP completed a Biochemical Engineering degree in 1990. He has since spent over 25 years in corporate technical leadership and management positions. His career specialty has been leading large worldwide teams in complex problem-solving activity.
Since 2012 Ivor has been intensively researching the root causes of modern chronic disease. A particular focus has been on cardiovascular disease, diabetes and obesity. He shares his research insights at public speaking engagements around the world, revealing the key nutritional and lifestyle interventions which will deliver excellent health and personal productivity. He has presented on heart disease primary root causes at the British Association of Cardiovascular Prevention and Rehabilitation (BACPR). He has also debated Irish professors of medicine on stage, at the annual conference of the Irish National Institute of Preventative Cardiology (NIPC). Since March 2020, Ivor has dedicated his analytical and biochemical expertise to deep and revealing analysis of the Covid19 pandemic situation.
Ivor’s 2018 book “Eat Rich, Live Long” (co-authored with preventative medicine expert Jeffry Gerber MD, FAAFP), details the conclusions of their shared research: https://www.amazon.com/Eat-Rich-Live-Long-Mastering/dp/1628602732/
His public lectures and interviews are available on YouTube, where he has more than 145,000 subscribers and more than 12.5 million views have been recorded to date: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCPn4FsiQP15nudug9FDhluA
Most of Ivor’s material is readily accessible via his rapidly growing website: https://thefatemperor.com/
Ivor lives in Dublin, Ireland, with his wife and five children.
