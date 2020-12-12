Aletho News

Reid Sheftall MD – Comprehensively Decoding the Viral Issue, Pt 1 of 2

Ivor Cummins | December 11, 2020

Super-smart Reid Sheftall MD has worked it all out – period. Here is part 1 of our comprehensive conversation – no stones unturned!

Note our Covid Chronicles Movie Kickstarter is here – please help us to make this most crucial movie – a time capsule for the future of our children! https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/…

If no like Kickstarter, can donate here and message “CHRONICLES”: https://www.tinyurl.com/IvorCummins

