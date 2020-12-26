JPost Fabricates Alleged Hezbollah Involvement in ISIL Captagon Ship Seized in Italy, Arab & Lebanese Media Outlets Endorse Slander
Al-Manar | December 26, 2020
The Zionist newspaper, Jpost, fabricated a report which alleged that Hezbollah was behind the captagon ship seized in Italy last July, knowing that the Italian authorities confirmed that drugs were made to fund the takfiri group.
JPost’s fabricated report was not confirmed by the Italian authorities which did not even comment on the rumors, according to Al-Manar correspondent in Italy.
The correspondent stressed that even the Italian media outlets disregarded JPost’s fabricated report , except a modest agency called Agenzia Nova which republished it so that the anti-Hezbollah media outlets in Lebanon and the Arab countries can endorse it.
Indeed, the anti-Hezbollah propaganda in Lebanon and the Arab countries waged a war of accusations against Hezbollah, knowing that the fabricated report has not been conformed by any Italian official.
December 26, 2020 - Posted by aletho | Fake News, Mainstream Media, Warmongering | Israel, Zionism
roberthstiver on JPost Fabricates Alleged Hezbo…
Contact:atheonews (at) gmail.com
Don’t understand “captagon.”
Palestine and Hezbollah can’t catch a break…such is the state of Zionist maneuverings, diversions, disinformation, lies, wars, etc., in pushing its satanic agenda of regional-cum-global full-spectrum dominance.
LikeLike
Comment by roberthstiver | December 26, 2020 |