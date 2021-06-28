Aletho News

ΑΛΗΘΩΣ

The Empire Enters the Cocaine Trade

Tales of the American Empire | June 24, 2021

Profiteering is the goal of most foreign military interventions. The illegal narcotics trade is very profitable so it’s not surprising the American military is indirectly involved in this illicit activity. In the late 1970s, the cocaine trade attracted the attention of the private arm of the American CIA and powerful figures in American organized crime utilized American military assets to enter this profitable business.

_____________________________________________

“History of CIA Drug Trafficking”; Joel van der Reijden; DISGCP; Dec 6, 2018; https://isgp-studies.com/cia-heroin-a…

Related Tale: “Protecting the American Opium Trade”; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AbMtl…

June 28, 2021 - Posted by | Corruption, Deception, Timeless or most popular, Video | ,

No comments yet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

« Previous |