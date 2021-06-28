The Empire Enters the Cocaine Trade
Tales of the American Empire | June 24, 2021
Profiteering is the goal of most foreign military interventions. The illegal narcotics trade is very profitable so it’s not surprising the American military is indirectly involved in this illicit activity. In the late 1970s, the cocaine trade attracted the attention of the private arm of the American CIA and powerful figures in American organized crime utilized American military assets to enter this profitable business.
_____________________________________________
“History of CIA Drug Trafficking”; Joel van der Reijden; DISGCP; Dec 6, 2018; https://isgp-studies.com/cia-heroin-a…
Related Tale: “Protecting the American Opium Trade”; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AbMtl…
