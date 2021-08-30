U.S. Government Stats on COVID Vaccines: 13,627 Deaths 2,826,646 Injuries 1,429 Fetal Deaths
By Brian Shilhavy | Health Impact News | August 30, 2021
According to the most recent stats released by the CDC this past Friday, August 27, 2021, their Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) now has recorded more than twice as many deaths following COVID-19 shots during the past 8 and a half months, than deaths recorded following ALL vaccines for the past 30 years.
This has to be the most censored information in the U.S. right now, even though these statistics come directly from official government statistics.
They have now recorded 13,627 deaths, 2,826,646 injuries, and 1,429 fetal deaths from pregnant women who took a COVID shot.
They also report 17,794 permanent disabilities, 74,369 emergency room visits, 55,821 hospitalizations, and 14,104 life threatening events. (Source.)
And all of this has happened in just over 8 months.
From January 1, 1991 to November 30, 2020, the last month before the COVID shots were given emergency use authorization, there were only a total of 6,068 deaths recorded (mostly infant babies) following ALL vaccines. (Source.)
Share this:
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- More
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
Related
August 30, 2021 - Posted by aletho | Aletho News | COVID-19 Vaccine, United States
No comments yet.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Featured Video
DR. DAVID E. MARTIN DROPS SHOCKING COVID-19 TRUTH ON CANADIANS
For more videos go to the Aletho News – Video Category
or go to
Aletho News Archives – Video-Images
Resources
Resources for Writing Exemptions for Mandatory COVID Vaccines
By Brian Shilhavy | Health Impact News | August 29, 2021
Here is a list of resources you can check if you have a need to file an exemption for a COVID vaccine mandate as a requirement for employment or school attendance:
Employees for Informed Consent: Based out of Washington State.
Pacific Justice Institute: Free resources for registering with an email address.
Liberty Counsel: LEGAL HELP FOR RELIGIOUS EXEMPTIONS FROM VACCINATIONS
National Vaccine Information Center: FAQ on religious exemptions – FAQ Employee Vaccine Exemptions
Professionals for Medical Informed Consent and Non-Discrimination (UK-based): Free exemption forms.
Blog Roll
-
Visits Since December 2009
- 4,942,865 hits
Looking for something?
Archives
Calendar
CategoriesAletho News Book Review Civil Liberties Corruption Deception Economics Environmentalism Ethnic Cleansing, Racism, Zionism Fake News False Flag Terrorism Full Spectrum Dominance Illegal Occupation Mainstream Media, Warmongering Militarism Progressive Hypocrite Russophobia Science and Pseudo-Science Solidarity and Activism Subjugation - Torture Supremacism, Social Darwinism Timeless or most popular Video War Crimes Wars for Israel
Tags9/11 Afghanistan Africa AIPAC al-Qaeda Argentina Australia BBC Benjamin Netanyahu Bolivia Brazil Canada Central Intelligence Agency China CIA CNN Colombia Covid-19 COVID-19 Vaccine Da’esh Donald Trump Egypt European Union Facebook FBI France Gaza Germany Google Hamas Hebron Hezbollah Hillary Clinton Human rights India Iran Iraq ISIS Israel Israeli settlement Japan Jerusalem John Kerry Korea Latin America Lebanon Libya Middle East National Security Agency NATO New York Times North Korea NSA Obama Pakistan Palestine Qatar Russia Sanctions against Iran Saudi Arabia Syria The Guardian Turkey Twitter UAE UK Ukraine United Nations United States USA Venezuela Washington Post West Bank Yemen Zionism
Recent Comments
5 dancing shlomos on US Drone Strike in Kabul Kills… 5 dancing shlomos on Now they tell us … repea… 5 dancing shlomos on The Science of “Hope” – Biden… papasha408 on A Letter to the Vaccinate… Meriem Kheira Peille… on The Science of “Hope” – Biden… Bill Francis on “How Our Lives Could Soon Look… Bill Francis on Now they tell us … repea… Meriem Kheira Peille… on Now they tell us … repea… brianharryaustralia on THE U.S. HAS SPENT $2.313 TRIL… brianharryaustralia on “How Our Lives Could Soon Look… roberthstiver on US Drone Strike in Kabul Kills… Sparrow on THE U.S. HAS SPENT $2.313 TRIL…
Aletho News
- U.S. Government Stats on COVID Vaccines: 13,627 Deaths 2,826,646 Injuries 1,429 Fetal Deaths August 30, 2021
- BOMBSHELL UK data destroys entire premise for vaccine push August 30, 2021
- A Letter to the Vaccinated August 30, 2021
- The Science of “Hope” – Biden Regime Promotes New Plan For Multiple Booster Shots Every Six Months in Perpetuity August 30, 2021
- Now they tell us … repeat Covid shots for the forseeable future August 30, 2021
- DR. DAVID E. MARTIN DROPS SHOCKING COVID-19 TRUTH ON CANADIANS August 30, 2021
- “How Our Lives Could Soon Look”: The WEF Posts Yet Another Insane Dystopian Video August 30, 2021
- Resources for Those Wanting to Write Exemptions for Mandatory COVID Vaccines August 30, 2021
- US Drone Strike in Kabul Kills Nine Members of Single Family, Including 6 Kids August 30, 2021
- What is Behind Algeria’s Severance of Diplomatic Ties with Morocco? August 29, 2021
- This Week in the New Normal #4 August 29, 2021
- How to Use Blood Testing to Increase Your Resilience to COVID August 29, 2021
- Twitter bans Alex Berenson over COVID tweets August 29, 2021
- Media addiction to Covid-19 ‘fear porn’ is perpetuating a worsening cycle of societal damage worldwide August 29, 2021
- “It’s all for your own good” August 29, 2021
- ERIC CLAPTON – THIS HAS GOTTA STOP August 29, 2021
- Some are horrified the Taliban seized biometric devices. The real scandal is the extent of US’ data collection. August 28, 2021
- Afghanistan Withdrawal Is Hurting Its Profits. It’s Funding a Pro-War Think Tank. August 28, 2021
OffGuardian
- Amazon, “Economic Terrorism” and the Destruction of Competition and Livelihoods August 30, 2021
- This Week in the New Normal #4 August 29, 2021
- “It’s all for your own good” August 29, 2021
Richie Allen
- The Richie Allen Show Will Return On Tuesday August 31st August 23, 2021
- PayPal Closed The Richie Allen Show Account Without Warning Or Reason August 18, 2021
- Live Comment 16th-19th August 2021 August 14, 2021
- AstraZeneca Clot-Shot Linked To Yet Another Death August 5, 2021
Consent Factory
- The Propaganda War (Part II) August 13, 2021
If Americans Knew
Not A Lot Of People Know That
- Has Bob Ward Heard Of The AMO? August 30, 2021
- Hurricane Ida August 30, 2021
- ‘Hypocrite’ Prince Harry jets home from Aspen despite lectures on climate change August 28, 2021
- Extreme Temperatures In England August 27, 2021
No Tricks Zone
Sebastian Rushworth M.D.
- The optimal diet for longevity and weight loss? August 29, 2021
More Links
Contact:atheonews (at) gmail.com
Disclaimer
This site is provided as a research and reference tool. Although we make every reasonable effort to ensure that the information and data provided at this site are useful, accurate, and current, we cannot guarantee that the information and data provided here will be error-free. By using this site, you assume all responsibility for and risk arising from your use of and reliance upon the contents of this site.
This site and the information available through it do not, and are not intended to constitute legal advice. Should you require legal advice, you should consult your own attorney.
Nothing within this site or linked to by this site constitutes investment advice or medical advice.
Materials accessible from or added to this site by third parties, such as comments posted, are strictly the responsibility of the third party who added such materials or made them accessible and we neither endorse nor undertake to control, monitor, edit or assume responsibility for any such third-party material.
The posting of stories, commentaries, reports, documents and links (embedded or otherwise) on this site does not in any way, shape or form, implied or otherwise, necessarily express or suggest endorsement or support of any of such posted material or parts therein.
The word “alleged” is deemed to occur before the word “fraud.” Since the rule of law still applies. To peasants, at least.
Fair Use
This site contains copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democracy, scientific, and social justice issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a ‘fair use’ of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes. For more info go to: http://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/17/107.shtml. If you wish to use copyrighted material from this site for purposes of your own that go beyond ‘fair use’, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner.
DMCA Contact
This is information for anyone that wishes to challenge our “fair use” of copyrighted material.
If you are a legal copyright holder or a designated agent for such and you believe that content residing on or accessible through our website infringes a copyright and falls outside the boundaries of “Fair Use”, please send a notice of infringement by contacting atheonews@gmail.com.
We will respond and take necessary action immediately.
If notice is given of an alleged copyright violation we will act expeditiously to remove or disable access to the material(s) in question.
All 3rd party material posted on this website is copyright the respective owners / authors. Aletho News makes no claim of copyright on such material.
Site infoAletho News
Blog at WordPress.com.
Leave a Reply