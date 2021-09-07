Aletho News

IS MONOCLONAL ANTIBODY TREATMENT SAVING LIVES?

The Highwire with Del Bigtree | September 3, 2021

Covid-19 treatments have been a hotbed of controversy since the onset of the pandemic, but monoclonal antibody treatment seems to be the only regiment for #Covid19 patients that health officials, doctors, and people on all sides can agree on. Texas doctor, Richard Bartlett, MD, who saved countless lives with his steroid Budesonide protocol, shares his experience with Regeneron and how it may be a viable lifeboat.

