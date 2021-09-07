IS MONOCLONAL ANTIBODY TREATMENT SAVING LIVES?
The Highwire with Del Bigtree | September 3, 2021
Covid-19 treatments have been a hotbed of controversy since the onset of the pandemic, but monoclonal antibody treatment seems to be the only regiment for #Covid19 patients that health officials, doctors, and people on all sides can agree on. Texas doctor, Richard Bartlett, MD, who saved countless lives with his steroid Budesonide protocol, shares his experience with Regeneron and how it may be a viable lifeboat.
September 7, 2021
They can’t hide the costs of Net Zero forever
By Patrick Benham-Crosswell | TCW Defending Freedom | September 6, 2021
THE run-up to the COP26 climate change jamboree in Glasgow later this year is probably not going as well as the government would like. Despite being committed to Net Zero by Mrs May’s undebated and uncosted statutory instrument, the size of the likely costs can’t be hidden for ever and the guardian of the magic money tree, Chancellor Rishi Sunak, is fretting.
I have just produced a short book on Net Zero (brazen plug, you can buy it here) and, having spent several months trawling through the government’s own numbers, have reached the conclusions that the costs are huge (and possibly more than that). Replacing fossil fuels means we have to produce our energy from nuclear and renewables. At the moment they provide just about 10 per cent of our energy requirements. Making up the shortfall needs 30 to 50 Sizewell Cs, or 300 to 500 Small Modular Reactors, or 17,000 to 28,000 new offshore wind turbines. It will also need the electricity distribution grid to more or less quadruple in size. (The uncertainty primarily comes from whether Mr Gove can convert 25million homes to heat pumps, or whether we adopt hydrogen).
The cost of the generation alone comes out at something like £1trillion. Add to that car chargers, heat pumps, hydrogen electrolysers and suchlike and the costs could double. Or more. … continue
