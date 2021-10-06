Aletho News

Taliban, Iran conclude bilateral economic deals

MEMO | October 6, 2021

Afghanistan and Iran yesterday concluded “important” bilateral economic and trade agreements, a spokesman for the Taliban said.

Zabihullah Mujahid, who is also acting deputy minister of information and culture in the interim Afghan government, said in a statement that a meeting was held between Afghan and Iranian officials “with the aim of strengthening economic ties and providing necessary facilities for trade issues between the two countries”.

According to the statement, the two sides have decided to increase working hours to facilitate the flow of goods at the Islam Qala-e-Dogharoon border, reviewing existing tariffs on goods and services, as well as launching discussions on fuel supplies.

Last year, Iran’s exports to Afghanistan amounted to about $4 billion while Afghan exports to Iran ranged between $40-$50 million only.

The statement added that a Taliban delegation will visit Tehran to meet officials from the Iranian Oil Ministry.

The two sides also agreed that Iran would build roads in eight Afghan provinces in order to improve trade and transportation within the next month.

  1. Iran may well secure a significant foothold in Afghanistan on the basis of the trade deficit; $40 billion vs. $40 million.

    Like

    Comment by w6szq | October 6, 2021 | Reply

    • They will be natural allies against Zionist controlled America. Israel has been goading the USA to attack Iran for as long as I can remember, but, if Afghanistan wouldn’t fold to American power, then neither will Iran. AND, of course, the USA must work out how to eliminate a $29,000,000,000,000 29 TRILLION Dollar Deficit. I really don’t think the USA can afford another War, while Israel BLEEDS it to death.

      Like

      Comment by brianharryaustralia | October 6, 2021 | Reply


