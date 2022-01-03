Dr. Robert Malone interviewed by Kristi Leigh after twitter ban
January 1, 2022
Share this:
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- More
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
Related
January 3, 2022 - Posted by aletho | Civil Liberties, Science and Pseudo-Science, Timeless or most popular, Video | COVID-19 Vaccine, Human rights, United States
No comments yet.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Featured Video
The American who betrayed the US for Israel
For more videos go to the Aletho News – Video Category
or go to
Aletho News Archives – Video-Images
From the Archives
ONGOING CONCERNS OVER CHALK RIVER NUCLEAR WASTE STORAGE
By Cori Marshall | Water Today | March 24, 2018
Chalk River Laboratories (CRL) nuclear facilities have been part of the landscape in eastern Ontario for more than 70 years. The CRL history is long, not without incident and is again raising concern amongst the population.
Ginette Charbonneau, physician and spokesperson for Ralliement contre la pollution radioactive, explained that there is radioactive waste that dates back to the end of the Second World War when “Chalk River was the hotbed for research to create radioactive substances to produce nuclear bombs.”
“There are millions of tons of radioactive waste […] the problem of isolating it from the biosphere has not yet been solved properly.”“The radiation emitted by [radioactive] waste affects the entire food chain and chromosomes of humans,” she said, adding that “air and water [would be] polluted.”
When it comes to the potential impacts on waterways and drinking water, the waste on this site could affect “the Ottawa River and the groundwater beneath the Chalk River land,” Charbonneau said. To illustrate the larger picture the water that could be impacted makes its way to “Laval and Montreal.” Charbonneau underlined that “it is very difficult to measure radioactivity in the water.” … continue
Blog Roll
-
Visits Since December 2009
- 5,311,799 hits
Looking for something?
Archives
Calendar
CategoriesAletho News Book Review Civil Liberties Corruption Deception Economics Environmentalism Ethnic Cleansing, Racism, Zionism Fake News False Flag Terrorism Full Spectrum Dominance Illegal Occupation Mainstream Media, Warmongering Militarism Progressive Hypocrite Russophobia Science and Pseudo-Science Solidarity and Activism Subjugation - Torture Supremacism, Social Darwinism Timeless or most popular Video War Crimes Wars for Israel
Tags9/11 Afghanistan Africa AIPAC al-Qaeda Argentina Australia BBC Benjamin Netanyahu Brazil Canada Central Intelligence Agency China CIA CNN Colombia Covid-19 COVID-19 Vaccine Da’esh Donald Trump Egypt European Union Facebook FBI France Gaza Germany Google Hamas Hebron Hezbollah Hillary Clinton Human rights India Iran Iraq ISIS Israel Israeli settlement Japan Jerusalem Joe Biden John Kerry Korea Latin America Lebanon Libya Middle East National Security Agency NATO New York Times North Korea NSA Obama Pakistan Palestine Qatar Russia Sanctions against Iran Saudi Arabia Syria The Guardian Turkey Twitter UAE UK Ukraine United Nations United States USA Venezuela Washington Post West Bank Yemen Zionism
Recent Comments
Bill Francis on Vaccine evasion and an Origina… Pip on The American who betrayed the… P J on Fauci and the Great AIDS … Matt on Remote Antarctic station hit w… roberthstiver on Remote Antarctic station hit w… 5 dancing shlomos on The American who betrayed the… Bill Francis on Remote Antarctic station hit w… Bill Francis on Reflections on Another Year of… roberthstiver on Ghislaine Maxwell Convicted planetsheeple on Ghislaine Maxwell Convicted roberthstiver on The American who betrayed the… roberthstiver on Major Oxford study into vaccin…
Aletho News
- Dr. Robert Malone interviewed by Kristi Leigh after twitter ban January 3, 2022
- Praise the Lord and Pass the Ivermectin January 3, 2022
- What if the largest experiment on human beings in history is a failure? January 3, 2022
- ONGOING CONCERNS OVER CHALK RIVER NUCLEAR WASTE STORAGE January 3, 2022
- The US is building, rather than tearing down GTMO prison facilities January 2, 2022
- Covid Hospital Admissions Rising, but a Third Admitted For Something Else January 2, 2022
- Vaccine evasion and an Original Antigenic Sin signal in Ontario January 2, 2022
- Israeli Aggression on New Year’s Weekend January 2, 2022
- Major Oxford study into vaccine side-effects finds myocarditis risk in younger males up to 14 times higher after vaccination than after infection January 2, 2022
- The American who betrayed the US for Israel January 2, 2022
- CBP reviews secret division that kept databases on journalists and politicians January 1, 2022
- Former Ontario privacy chief says never trust the government with coronavirus cell phone tracking January 1, 2022
- The skinny on pediatric hospitalizations January 1, 2022
- Why lockdown and climate policies are doomed to fail January 1, 2022
- Reflections on Another Year of Covidian Lies and How the Truth Will Ultimately Prevail January 1, 2022
- Remote Antarctic station hit with Covid-19 outbreak January 1, 2022
- How Bad Is My Batch? January 1, 2022
- Dr. Peter McCullough Truth Bomb Lecture in Fresno, CA January 1, 2022
OffGuardian
- This YEAR in the New Normal January 2, 2022
- 23 Covid-Skeptic Memes to Kick Off 2022! January 1, 2022
- WATCH: False Flags – The Secret History of Al Qaeda Part 2 December 31, 2021
Richie Allen
- Happy New Year & A Quick Update On The Radio Show December 31, 2021
- Merry Christmas Everyone December 24, 2021
- Indian Restaurant To Offer Chicken Korma & Covid Jabs December 23, 2021
- Cancel Christmas Now And Celebrate Later Says WHO Dickhead December 21, 2021
Consent Factory
- The Year of the New Normal Fascist December 16, 2021
If Americans Knew
- Ghislaine Maxwell Convicted – Israel connection covered up December 31, 2021
- The American who betrayed the US for Israel December 31, 2021
- Three more Palestinians killed during last days of 2021 December 30, 2021
Not A Lot Of People Know That
- Hundreds of e-scooters damaged after blaze breaks out in warehouse January 2, 2022
- Myopic politicians are wilfully blind to the truth about green energy January 2, 2022
- Renewable Obligation Certificates–The Looming Scandal January 2, 2022
- 2021 Was The Coldest Year In England Since 2013 January 2, 2022
No Tricks Zone
Sebastian Rushworth M.D.
- Five christmas book recommendations December 18, 2021
More Links
Contact:atheonews (at) gmail.com
Disclaimer
This site is provided as a research and reference tool. Although we make every reasonable effort to ensure that the information and data provided at this site are useful, accurate, and current, we cannot guarantee that the information and data provided here will be error-free. By using this site, you assume all responsibility for and risk arising from your use of and reliance upon the contents of this site.
This site and the information available through it do not, and are not intended to constitute legal advice. Should you require legal advice, you should consult your own attorney.
Nothing within this site or linked to by this site constitutes investment advice or medical advice.
Materials accessible from or added to this site by third parties, such as comments posted, are strictly the responsibility of the third party who added such materials or made them accessible and we neither endorse nor undertake to control, monitor, edit or assume responsibility for any such third-party material.
The posting of stories, commentaries, reports, documents and links (embedded or otherwise) on this site does not in any way, shape or form, implied or otherwise, necessarily express or suggest endorsement or support of any of such posted material or parts therein.
The word “alleged” is deemed to occur before the word “fraud.” Since the rule of law still applies. To peasants, at least.
Fair Use
This site contains copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democracy, scientific, and social justice issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a ‘fair use’ of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes. For more info go to: http://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/17/107.shtml. If you wish to use copyrighted material from this site for purposes of your own that go beyond ‘fair use’, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner.
DMCA Contact
This is information for anyone that wishes to challenge our “fair use” of copyrighted material.
If you are a legal copyright holder or a designated agent for such and you believe that content residing on or accessible through our website infringes a copyright and falls outside the boundaries of “Fair Use”, please send a notice of infringement by contacting atheonews@gmail.com.
We will respond and take necessary action immediately.
If notice is given of an alleged copyright violation we will act expeditiously to remove or disable access to the material(s) in question.
All 3rd party material posted on this website is copyright the respective owners / authors. Aletho News makes no claim of copyright on such material.
Site infoAletho News
Blog at WordPress.com.
Leave a Reply