DR. MERYL NASS – BIOLOGICAL WARFARE IN HISTORY AND GOVERNMENT LIES

Zee Interviews | January 11, 2022

Dr. Meryl Nass has been practicing medicine for over 40 years with a special interest in biological warfare.

An expert in this area, she discusses how epidemics have been launched in the past that were not natural, government lies surrounding these events and how we are undoubtedly facing a similar situation right now.

January 14, 2022

