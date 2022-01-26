Aletho News

Lavrov Accuses the United States of Pushing Ukraine to Provocations against Russia

Al-Manar | January 26, 2022

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday that Moscow did not want talks over Ukraine and its own security concerns to be made longer by including the European Union [EU] or the Organization of Security and Cooperation [OSCE] in Europe in them.

He made the comments to the State Duma or lower house of parliament.

Lavrov also reiterated Moscow’s stance that it would take unspecified “appropriate measures” if it did not receive a constructive answer from the United States and NATO on security guarantees it is demanding.

“Moscow will take appropriate measures to respond to the West’s negligence of Russian demands regarding security guarantees,” Lavrov said

Russia is expecting Washington to respond in writing this week to its proposals for guarantees.

Lavorv stated, “Moscow will not allow an infinite delay in discussions about security guarantees’ proposal”.

The Russian FM further said that “Washington is pushing Kiev to direct provocations against Russia,” asserting that the US “is trying to punish Russia and China, and the US apparatuses are provoking the two countries”.

He concluded by saying, “Washington and its European allies are doubling their efforts to contain Russia”.

  1. It isn’t Russia that needs to be contained. It is NATO and their American masters that need to be contained!

    Comment by papasha408 | January 26, 2022 | Reply

  2. During the entire first term of Trump, complaints of election influence by Russia and Trump-Russia collusion distracted from moving the business and statecraft interests of the US forward. As the likelihood of 2020 vote trafficking in a number of States may be forthcoming, a war with Russia would serve to distract. When the Soviet Union collapsed, we would have hoped the cold war ‘dance’ would have moved in the direction of transparency, rather than truculent posturing.

    Comment by rediscover911com | January 26, 2022 | Reply


