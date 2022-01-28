Aletho News

Registered nurse Nicole Sirotek shares what she saw on the front lines in NYC

January 25, 2022

Nurse Nicole Sirotek testified before the House regarding the way the medical establishment is mistreating COVID patients, who aren’t dying from COVID but, instead, die from medical malpractice, including the insistence on vaccines and Remdesivir and the refusal to provide safe, affordable therapeutics.

January 28, 2022

