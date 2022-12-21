Aletho News

Biden Says ‘Thrilled’ to Meet Zelensky at White House

Samizdat – 21.12.2022

WASHINGTON – US President Joe Biden said he is “thrilled” to welcome Volodymyr Zelensky at the White House later on Wednesday.

“I hope you’re having a good flight, Volodymyr. I’m thrilled to have you here. Much to discuss,” Biden tweeted.

The two leaders will discuss a range of topics, including battlefield strategy in Ukraine, energy, and sanctions against Russia, among other matters, a senior US official told reporters.

The US president is also expected to announce a new $2 billion security assistance package that will include a Patriot air defense system, the official said.

Zelensky is due to visit the White House on Wednesday afternoon before delivering an address to a joint session of the US Congress later in the evening, according to US officials.

  1. This would be comical if it weren’t so deadly. The Nazi-loving Zelensky meeting the American nazi-supporting President in the White House. And then, the nazi-loving Zelensky will address a joint session of the nazi-supporting US Congress. The soul of our nation is lost. There must be a day of reckoning and accountability to get it back. Otherwise, we are all doomed to be condemned at the alter of history as complicit either by commission or omission.

    Comment by Thomas Simpson | December 21, 2022


