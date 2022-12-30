Over 3,000 Killed Civilians Found in Mariupol: Russian Investigative Committee
Samizdat – 30.12.2022
MOSCOW – Russia has found more than 3,000 killed civilians in Mariupol after taking control over the city, the Russian Investigative Committee told Sputnik.
“In April alone, the bodies of 51 civilians were found at the positions abandoned by the Ukrainian troops, and after the complete liberation and examination of the city, their number amounted to over 3,000,” the committee said.
The investigators added that the Ukrainian military “artificially created obstacles for evacuation [of citizens] from the city” after the Russian armed forces had organized humanitarian corridors.
“Unable to leave the city and moving in search of food, civilians became a living target for Ukrainian punishers who killed them with various types of weapons,” the Russian Investigative Committee told Sputnik.
The Russian investigators proposed the creation of a special DNA database of those killed, citing difficulties in identifying the victims.
In addition, the Russian Investigative Committee initiated a criminal case against Gen. Valery Zaluzhny, the commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian armed forces, Gen. Oleksandr Pavlyuk, the commander of the operations of Ukraine’s joint forces, and other military leaders accused of the war crimes in Mariupol. The case was initiated under the article on the use of prohibited means and methods of warfare.
Share this:
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- More
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
Related
December 30, 2022 - Posted by aletho | War Crimes | Human rights, Russia, Ukraine
No comments yet.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Featured Video
Insane Propaganda – Hotez’s Shocking Stuff!
For more videos go to the Aletho News – Video Category
or go to
Aletho News Archives – Video-Images
Film Review
Nothing New Under the Sun
VAXXED: From Cover-Up to Catastrophe. Directed by Andy Wakefield and produced by Del Bigtree
Review by John Leake | Courageous Discourse | December 28, 2022
Imagine that you and your spouse have a 14-month-old baby in excellent health. Your child is perfectly responsive to mother and father. His cognitive and social development has hit all milestones. He then receives an MMR (measles, mumps, rubella) combination vaccine. A few hours later he is struck with high fever, seizures, and severe gastrointestinal distress.
You call your pediatrician, who explains that, per the CDC, “There is a small increased risk for febrile seizures after MMR vaccines.” The pediatrician assures you the seizures will soon pass and your baby will be fine. … continue
Blog Roll
-
Join 2,473 other subscribers
Visits Since December 2009
- 6,115,966 hits
Looking for something?
Archives
Calendar
CategoriesAletho News Civil Liberties Corruption Deception Economics Environmentalism Ethnic Cleansing, Racism, Zionism Fake News False Flag Terrorism Full Spectrum Dominance Illegal Occupation Mainstream Media, Warmongering Malthusian Ideology, Phony Scarcity Militarism Progressive Hypocrite Russophobia Science and Pseudo-Science Solidarity and Activism Subjugation - Torture Supremacism, Social Darwinism Timeless or most popular Video War Crimes Wars for Israel
Tags9/11 Afghanistan Africa AIPAC al-Qaeda Argentina Australia BBC Benjamin Netanyahu Brazil Canada CDC Central Intelligence Agency China CIA CNN Colombia Covid-19 COVID-19 Vaccine Da’esh Donald Trump Egypt European Union Facebook FBI France Gaza Germany Google Hamas Hebron Hezbollah Hillary Clinton Human rights India Iran Iraq ISIS Israel Israeli settlement Japan Jerusalem Joe Biden Korea Latin America Lebanon Libya Middle East National Security Agency NATO New York Times North Korea NSA Obama Pakistan Palestine Qatar Russia Sanctions against Iran Saudi Arabia Syria The Guardian Turkey Twitter UAE UK Ukraine United Nations United States USA Venezuela Washington Post West Bank Yemen Zionism
Recent Comments
brianharryaustralia on Report: Israel demolished 950… Thomas L Simpson on Top German general calls for a… Bill Francis on NYC electric garbage truck pla… Bill Francis on The (Covid) Law is an Ass… jbthring on Report: Israel demolished 950… papasha408 on Report: Israel demolished 950… roberthstiver on Is Trump Tucker Carlson’s JFK… Balthasar Gerards on Moscow ‘outraged’ by crackdown… Thomas Lee Simpson on Is Trump Tucker Carlson’s JFK… brianharryaustralia on Ukraine adopts restrictive med… Thomas Lee Simpson on US government funds research o… Thomas Lee Simpson on Ukraine adopts restrictive med…
Aletho News
- Top German general calls for an end to Ukraine war December 30, 2022
- ‘Russia warned NATO leaders about expansion in 2001’ December 30, 2022
- Over 3,000 Killed Civilians Found in Mariupol: Russian Investigative Committee December 30, 2022
- Report: Israel demolished 950 Palestinian homes in 2022 December 30, 2022
- Nothing New Under the Sun December 30, 2022
- Insane Propaganda – Hotez’s Shocking Stuff! December 30, 2022
- Ukraine adopts restrictive media law December 30, 2022
- US government funds research on correcting “false beliefs” December 30, 2022
- US study reveals economic cost of Covid-era school closures December 29, 2022
- Hamas criticises ‘biased’, ‘contradictory’ EU resolution on two-state solution December 29, 2022
- The price of betraying Palestine: Moroccans challenge normalisation with Israel December 29, 2022
- Yemen: Despite truce, Saudi-led coalition killed, injured 900 civilians since April December 29, 2022
- NYC electric garbage truck plans hit wall after trucks “conked out” plowing snow for just four hours December 29, 2022
- Moscow ‘outraged’ by crackdown on Russian media abroad December 29, 2022
- Zelensky to meet Klaus Schwab at the WEF in Davos December 29, 2022
- Demographic expert warns Ukraine will experience “catastrophic drop” in birth rate December 29, 2022
- Belarus shoots down Ukrainian missile – MOD December 29, 2022
- Eighteen UK doctors speak out about covid vaccine concerns December 29, 2022
OffGuardian
- Covid “Vaccines”: Why is the MHRA Lying About Adverse Effects? December 30, 2022
- Of Economic Crises and Pandemics: Facebook as Fact, Government as Truth, Big Pharma as God December 29, 2022
- Fun at Home December 28, 2022
Richie Allen
- Christmas Morning Melodies December 25, 2022
- Trump Supporting Anti-Abortion Priest Defrocked By The Vatican December 20, 2022
- Judge Rules Jokes About Chaining Staff To Desks Can Be Racist December 20, 2022
- Clarkson’s Meghan Markle Column Draws Thousands Of Complaints December 19, 2022
Consent Factory
- The Year of the Gaslighter December 18, 2022
If Americans Knew
Not A Lot Of People Know That
- New Laws For EV Home Chargers December 30, 2022
- Donations by Credit Card December 30, 2022
- BBC’s Fake Worst Drought In China Claim December 29, 2022
- UK Weather Extremes Always Were The Norm, National Trust! December 29, 2022
No Tricks Zone
Reclaim The Net
- US government funds research on correcting “false beliefs” online December 29, 2022
- The Supreme Court will hear arguments surrounding states’ social media anti-censorship laws December 29, 2022
- New Russian decree enables new online censorship powers December 29, 2022
- $1.7 trillion spending bill requires platforms to verify ID of those earning $5,000 revenue per year December 28, 2022
- 63% of voters want FBI investigated for social media censorship push December 28, 2022
More Links
Contact:atheonews (at) gmail.com
Disclaimer
This site is provided as a research and reference tool. Although we make every reasonable effort to ensure that the information and data provided at this site are useful, accurate, and current, we cannot guarantee that the information and data provided here will be error-free. By using this site, you assume all responsibility for and risk arising from your use of and reliance upon the contents of this site.
This site and the information available through it do not, and are not intended to constitute legal advice. Should you require legal advice, you should consult your own attorney.
Nothing within this site or linked to by this site constitutes investment advice or medical advice.
Materials accessible from or added to this site by third parties, such as comments posted, are strictly the responsibility of the third party who added such materials or made them accessible and we neither endorse nor undertake to control, monitor, edit or assume responsibility for any such third-party material.
The posting of stories, commentaries, reports, documents and links (embedded or otherwise) on this site does not in any way, shape or form, implied or otherwise, necessarily express or suggest endorsement or support of any of such posted material or parts therein.
The word “alleged” is deemed to occur before the word “fraud.” Since the rule of law still applies. To peasants, at least.
Fair Use
This site contains copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democracy, scientific, and social justice issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a ‘fair use’ of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes. For more info go to: http://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/17/107.shtml. If you wish to use copyrighted material from this site for purposes of your own that go beyond ‘fair use’, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner.
DMCA Contact
This is information for anyone that wishes to challenge our “fair use” of copyrighted material.
If you are a legal copyright holder or a designated agent for such and you believe that content residing on or accessible through our website infringes a copyright and falls outside the boundaries of “Fair Use”, please send a notice of infringement by contacting atheonews@gmail.com.
We will respond and take necessary action immediately.
If notice is given of an alleged copyright violation we will act expeditiously to remove or disable access to the material(s) in question.
All 3rd party material posted on this website is copyright the respective owners / authors. Aletho News makes no claim of copyright on such material.
Leave a Reply