THE PANDEMIC PIPELINE: FROM COVID TO BIRD FLU

The Highwire with Del Bigtree | March 2, 2023

Yet another narrative reversal sees parts of the U.S. Government now saying COVID came from a Chinese lab. The HighWire reveals who kept this information from the American public from the beginning and why the same players are back at it with bird flu.

THE GREATEST LIES EVER TOLD

The Highwire with Del Bigtree | March 2, 2023

The great lies of COVID-19 pushed on the world by global health agencies and mainstream media are unraveling before our eyes. Del walks through the ‘10 Myths Told By Covid Experts’ published by Johns Hopkins Surgeon, Marty Makary, MD, pinpointing when and where The HighWire was brave enough to report on debunking each one, going all the way back to January of 2020.

March 4, 2023 - Posted by | Deception, Science and Pseudo-Science, Video | , ,

