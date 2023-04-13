Aletho News

THE POD LIFE

Computing Forever | April 8, 2023

Source video: Living in This Pod Will Cost You $1,000 a Month: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WXB5ivW6PbE

BEYOND THE RESET – Animated Short Film

A 3D animated short film about not too distant but a dystopian future. It speculates on the potential consequences of the infamous Great Reset, medical tyranny, woke culture, and green agenda. Everything, that World Economic Forum (WEF) is planning for us. If you’d like to buy me a beer, here is my PayPal address: oleg@3depix.com
Spoiler: you will get to see an animated Klaus Schwab.

April 13, 2023 - Posted by | Economics, Malthusian Ideology, Phony Scarcity, Video | ,

